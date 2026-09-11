‘Laking tulong’: Travelers elated over reported increase in hand-carry allowance

More room for carry-ons has Filipino travelers rejoicing after reports that a budget airline is set to increase its hand-carry baggage allowance to 10 kilograms.

In replies to a social media user on X (formerly Twitter), Cebu Pacific said it will increase its hand-carry allowance from seven kg to 10 kg per passenger beginning September 15.

The airline added that the increased allowance will apply only to its 5J flights (Cebu Pacific), while its DG flights operated by Cebgo will retain the same 7-kg weight limit.

Reply or Cebpac hours ago which they deleted. pic.twitter.com/giSvWMZT8L — f. (@verhancart) September 10, 2026

Hi Kaaaye! Thanks for reaching out. Please note that the increased hand-carry weight allowance for Cebu Pacific (5J) flights will take effect on September 15, 2026. 1/2 — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) September 10, 2026

A Reddit user also shared a screenshot of a travel agency’s post about the purported new policy.

“This information is based on the official memo issued directly by Cebu Pacific,” the travel agency was quoted by the Redditor.

“As an authorized ticketing agent of Cebu Pacific, we receive official airline updates and advisories to help keep our clients informed about important changes to their travel,” it added.

However, the airline has yet to release an official advisory or statement confirming the change.

Nevertheless, the reported weight-limit increase delighted Filipinos, with many saying the new policy will make packing easier.

“Mas confident na ako mag-pack nito. Hindi na kailangan sobrang tipid sa bawat kilo ng hand-carry,” a Facebook user commented.

“Salamat naman, kasi ‘yung 3 kgs, sa maleta lang talaga iyon. Sakto na 7 kgs mailalaman sa hand-carry,” another wrote.

“Sobrang laking tulong nito, 3 kgs extra na nga simula Sept. 15! ‘Di na tayo mahihirapan magkasya lahat ng dala natin,” a different Pinoy commented.

“It should be. Kasi last time, pag-uwi ko from international flights, hand-carry is up to 10 kgs. Tapos nung mag-check in na ako for domestic flights, 7 kgs lang ‘yung allowed, LIKE, WTF? So anu gagawin ko sa iba kung gamit, ilalabas, tapos? Hassle siya para sa maraming OFW na uuwi na lang ng probinsya, mag-problema pa sa pag-check-in,” another user wrote.

Hand-carry baggage refers to luggage that airline passengers bring into the cabin, usually containing essential items such as mobile phones, wallets, IDs, passports, boarding passes, power banks, gadgets, toiletries, and other personal belongings.