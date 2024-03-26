‘Mula sa Bolt’: Flight passenger amused by translated album descriptions inside plane

“Kalokohan.” “Basagin ang aking kaluluwa.”

These are just some of the translated album descriptions that a flight passenger noticed on his first time flying a plane with an entertainment system.

X user @adriandegu shared that he was amused at the Filipino translations of album descriptions in the in-flight entertainment system of a Philippine Airlines flight.

“First time riding a @flyPAL plane with an entertainment system and saw the album descriptions like this… ‘Ang Pinakamalungkot na Oras, ‘Hayaang Nakabukas ang Pintuan,’ ‘Kalokohan,’ ‘Basagin ang Aking Kaluluwa,'” he wrote on March 21.

The user posted photos of some of the album descriptions of artists Carly Rae Jepsen, Silk Sonic, Sabrina Carpenter and Beyonce.

He also included a video featuring Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album of “Red.”

“‘MULA SA BOLT,'” he wrote, referring to the “vault tracks.”

Adrian’s initial post became a hit among X users, amassing 397,000 views, 5,600 likes and over 800 reposts so far.

“It’s cute tho, pero title din mismo translated, lmao!” a Pinoy exclaimed with a laughing emoji.

“KALOKOHAN, TOP TIER, HADJWJSHHWHSHAHAHWHHA,” another user exclaimed with amusement.

“Ohhhhmaygad,” commented a different Filipino with laughing-on-the-floor emojis.

“Literal na Google translate. Pero I think cute [siya] HAHAHA,” another user wrote with a laughing emoji.

The X account of Philippine Airlines saw his post and commented:

“Hi, Adrian! We’re checking this over on our end. While we’re happy this amused a lot people, we are sorting this out to enhance the IFE content available for our passengers to enjoy. Thanks for raising this!”

IFE refers to in-flight entertainment.

Adrian responded that it was “cute,” which other users agreed with.

“Ok lang ‘yan. Aliw nga eh,” a user said to the flag carrier’s account.

In PAL’s in-flight entertainment, passengers can watch movies, series and listen to music.

Its availability varies, depending on the passenger’s flight route.