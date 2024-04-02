Philippine Airlines looking to buy three more Airbus wide-body jets

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is looking to acquire three more Airbus A350-1000 wide-body jets, driven by a post-pandemic growth in the aviation sector, its president said on Tuesday.

The current market condition is encouraging for Philippine Airlines to get another three aircraft, and the company will decide later this year, Philippine Airlines President Stanley Ng told a press conference. The airline acquired nine of the same aircraft in June 2023.

— Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty