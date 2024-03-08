PAL makes milestone with deployment of all-female flight crew in Int’l Women’s Month

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) honored nine all-female flight teams ahead of International Women’s Day this year.

The airline company accomplished an aviation milestone by deploying the most number of all-female flight crews in a single day, marking a collective triumph for women in its industry.

PAL said that a team of nine composed of female pilots and cabin crew recently took flight to different local and international destinations.

Two flights were bound for California, with one bound for San Francisco and the other to Los Angeles, along with flights to Sydney, Hanoi and Jakarta.

Meanwhile, the all-female deck crew on domestic flights headed to Cebu, Tagbilaran, Davao and Iloilo.

PAL also celebrated a historic feat of having female pilots from all flight divisions and across all ranks.

The airline honored and celebrated the all-female flight crew.

In its 83-year history, the airline has evolved into a leader in cultivating a progressive, women-inclusive company culture that allows everyone to thrive.

In 1993, the flag carrier achieved a significant milestone when it had its first female pilot through Captain Aimee Carandang. She is also Southeast Asia’s first commercial pilot, marking a historic moment in Asian aviation.

For the women

The global community is celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8, which honors the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity, educating and raising awareness about women’s equality, and calling for positive change in advancing women.

In the Philippines, National Women’s Month is also celebrated every March to spotlight women’s accomplishments and address ongoing and emerging issues related to women’s empowerment and gender equality.

This year, the theme is “WE for gender equality and inclusive society.”

It is a positive affirmation and a call to action, as well as a testament to the milestones achieved in closing gender gaps in the country and gathering more support for the advocacy.

According to the 2023 Global Gender Gap Index Report by the World Economic Forum, the Philippines maintains its status as the leading Asian country in narrowing the gender gap.

The country has attained 79.1% gender parity, securing the 16th position out of 146 countries globally — a three-place rise from its previous ranking.

In East Asia and the Pacific region, the Philippines holds the second spot among its neighboring countries, trailing only behind New Zealand.