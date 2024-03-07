Rundown: Free rides offered to female commuters this Women’s Month

At least three entities are offering free rides to female passengers of a transportation hub and two railways in the metro for National Women’s Month this March.

Female commuters of Light Rail Transit-Line 2 (LRT-2) and Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 (MRT-3) are entitled to ride the trains without paying their fare on Friday, March 8 for certain hours.

March 8 is International Women’s Day.

These will take effect on both trains during the morning and evening rush hours, particularly around:

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Female commuters at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) also have the opportunity to travel for free on March 13 and 20 at 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

It will be available on routes going to and from the PITX-MOA-Cubao and vice-versa.

MOA stands for Mall of Asia, while Cubao refers to its Cubao Terminal.

The initiative will be offered by the Philippine Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, the National Women’s Month celebration has its roots in the recognition of International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8th, a historical event stemming from the organizing efforts of women in the early 20th century.

Between 1909 and 1911, working women in the United States — united under the National Women’s Trade Union League and other groups — protested against low wages, lack of protective legislation and harsh working conditions.

In Europe, Clara Zetkin and the Socialist Women’s International advocated for March 8th to be recognized as International Women’s Day, annually celebrating working women worldwide.

IWD gained official recognition by the United Nations as a day to celebrate women’s contributions to societies globally.

In the Philippines, the National Women’s Month Celebration has become a platform to spotlight women’s accomplishments and address ongoing and emerging issues related to women’s empowerment and gender equality.