‘Tuwang-tuwa ako’: Bianca Gonzalez says after 1st ride with female Grab driver

Television host Bianca Gonzalez shared her experience of encountering a female Grab driver for the first time this National Women’s Month.

The personality on Tuesday said that she rode the ride-hailing app and got a female driver named Lloyd, who she said “is a proud lesbian driver.”

“Tuwang-tuwa ako kasi pagkasakay pa lang namin, ang gaan-gaan na ng aura niya at napaka-chill lang kahit traffic,” Bianca wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Bianca then shared more information about her notable ride.

“Napakalinis ng kotse ni Lloyd hanggang mat. Importante daw sa kanya na malinis ang sasakyan niya lagi. Itong kotse na ito, siya ang may ari! [Second] car na daw niya ito na nabayaran niya on loan, at sobra siyang proud dito. (dapat talaga!),” she said.

The TV host added that they also talked about Lloyd’s life.

“Inabot na kami ng gabi sa daan kaya napag-kwentuhan namin ang buhay niya. Halos dalawang dekada pala si Lloyd na nag-OFW [overseas Filipino worker] sa iba’t ibang bansa,” she said.

“Ginusto niyang umuwi at dahil noon pa man ay mahilig na siya mag-drive, pinasok niya ang pag-Grab driver at fulfilled siya sa work na ito,” Bianca added.

Bianca said she was impressed by Lloyd’s youthful energy despite the latter being 58 years old already.

“Bago bumaba, tinanong ko si Lloyd ilang taon na siya at kung okay lang i-share. Sabi niya, ‘Oo naman,’ proud siya sa age niya. Would you believe, 58 na siya?!” she exclaimed.

“Batang-bata itsura at energy! Nakakatuwa maka-meet ng tulad ni Lloyd na mahal ang work niya at grabe ang zest for life!” the TV host added.

Rides for women

During the International Women’s Day on March 8, the ride-hailing app launched its “Women Program” under its social upliftment campaign GrabAsenso.

The program aims to support women in the country to become driver-partners on its platform.

The ride-hailing app aims to lower the barriers for women to gain equitable access to earning opportunities as a Grab driver-partner.

This is in line with its mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone.

Through initiatives designed to address women’s unique concerns about driving, the “Women Program” seeks to improve gender equality and enable more women to join and benefit on the Grab platform.

Grab Philippines said that it has forged a partnership with the Technical Education And Skills Development Authority to provide a training program focused on preventive maintenance and servicing specifically designed for female driver-partners.

The ride-hailing app said it would also set up women driver-partners communities to enable new and existing women partners to connect, share and support one another. It will have an online presence primarily on Facebook and WhatsApp.

In addition, offline engagement activities will also be organized to further engage and strengthen their relationships with each other.

Among the key celebrations with women driver-partners this March is the “Babae Ako, Babiyahe Ako” event on March 17 where they will be recognized on various merits, including passenger ratings, ride completion, and years of ride-hailing experience.

The “Women Program” is a key pillar of GrabAsenso, which is a multi-faceted initiative geared towards enhancing the lives of Grab drivers-, delivery-, and merchant partners.

GrabAsenso aims to create a tangible impact on livelihood creation, upskilling, and gender equality and inclusivity.

Grab’s “Women Program” will be rolled out in the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia in the first half of 2024.