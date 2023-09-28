‘Fur-real!’: Grab Philippines announces return of on-demand GrabPet service

Pet owners are allowed to travel with their pets again when booking Grab rides through this on-demand service.

Grab Philippines on September 27 announced the return of its GrabPet service, wherein passengers can take their pets with them during their travels using the ride-hailing application.

“YES, FUR-REAL. GrabPet is finally back!” Grab said on Facebook.

The service, however, is limited to the following locations:

Makati City

Bonifacio Global City in Taguig

Shaw-Ortigas area

Mall of Asia in Pasay City

Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) area

Malate and Ermita in Manila

San Juan City

Grab said that it is still working on expanding the coverage of the service to the whole of Metro Manila.

The company also said that this is a “specialized on-demand service.” This means that booking this feature comes with the following benefits:

Driver-partners who have undergone training with a certified pet trainer

Additional insurance for pets onboard

Grab noted that passengers availing of GrabPet will be charged a premium fare.

“As this is a specialized on-demand service, a premium will be included in the fare. GrabPet rides come with added insurance for all pets onboard, and pet-friendly equipment for your pet. Driver-partners have also received training in transporting your pet in the best and most comfortable way possible,” it said.

Grab also has specialized six-seater units exclusively for GrabPet.

It emphasized that passengers who intend to take pets with them during their Grab ride must avail of the GrabPet service instead of the regular Grab Car services.

“Passengers should not bring pet(s) on non-GrabPet rides, and in this scenario, driver-partners have the right to cancel the booking. This policy is to ensure everyone’s safety, as only pets riding on GrabPet are insured,” it said.

To further ensure the safety on both the humans and pets onboard, Grab released the following transport requirements for each type of pet:

Dogs – should be inside a carrier and wearing a diaper

Cats – should also be in a carrier or crate

Rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters – should be in a crate or cage

Fish – should be in a sealed bag or closed fish tank

Turtles – should be in a closed container

Large pets are also now allowed inside Grab vehicles via the GrabPet service. Riders, however, should choose to bring either one large animal, or up to two smaller ones only.

Moreover, Grab emphasized the following conditions:

All pets must be accompanied by human passengers.

Pets with parasites and/or fleas are strictly not allowed.

GrabPet was first launched in 2019.

This feature, however, was removed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that time, Grab drivers had the discretion to accept or deny bookings with animals.

Guidelines about GrabPet’s return to the app can be viewed here [Transport] Travelling with pets | Consumer | Grab PH Help Centre.