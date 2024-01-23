New ride-hailing app inDrive touts fair rates ahead of Metro Manila launch

A new ride-hailing app is touting its affordability in terms of fare rates as it is set to launch its services to Metro Manila commuters.

inDrive is a California-based mobility services platform that received its accreditation to operate in the country last December.

It also ran a driver registration campaign in the same month and focused on driver recruitment.

Its vehicles will soon ply the National Capital Region in the first quarter of 2024.

The mobility service said one of its highlights is its affordability, citing commuter-friendly rates.

inDrive is hoping to provide passengers with fair fees, regardless of the weather conditions, whether within the city or during heavy traffic hours.

It also gives users — both the passengers and the drivers — the freedom to choose their own rides or orders based on their individual preferences.

The app said that the unique approach enables direct communication between the two parties to foster a sense of transparency and flexibility. The method streamlines the process, enhancing the overall experience for both passengers and drivers.

The mobility service likewise prioritizes passenger safety by providing users with a list of available drivers upon confirmation of a ride request.

They have the option to check each of the drivers’ profiles which contain their ratings, vehicle model, ride history and estimated time of arrival. From there, they can choose the driver they want to book for a ride.

In case of emergencies and for added security features, passengers can tap the safety button which represents a shield on the main screen. This can make them call for a police or an ambulance.

inDrive said that it is seeking to redefine the local ride-hailing market with its “people-driven” principle by providing a viable solution to daily mobility challenges faced by Filipinos.

Roman Ermoshin, Asia-Pacific director at inDrive, said that it hopes it can serve Pinoys well with its “reliable ride-hailing service and fair pricing.”

The app is currently operating in more than 700 cities across over 46 countries and is the second-most downloaded mobility app.

It is already offering its services in the country’s Southeast Asian neighbors, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos.

inDrive will initially serve five cities all over the Philippines — Baguio, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Butuan and Bacolod.

Prior to its official Metro Manila launch, commuters can already download the app through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. They can also explore its services while the app continues to beef up its roster of drivers in the city.

Other ride-hailing apps in the metro include Grab, Joyride and Angkas, among others.