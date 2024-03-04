PAWS takes swipe at ‘irresponsible pet owners’ amid 4th Impact dog fundraising

An established animal welfare organization took a swipe at a P-pop girl group that recently made headlines for launching a fundraising for their 200 dogs.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society or PAWS on Monday shared a clip of three of its adoptable cats and appealed to the public to consider adopting from animal shelters if they want a four-legged companion.

“Sawyer, Climber and Vicente are having a chillax day at the PAWS cattery, but we are sure they dreamt about waking up in their very own forever-home. Please consider adopting from a shelter when you are considering a furry addition to your family,” it said on March 4.

The organization then referenced the girl group without dropping names.

“And unlike the irresponsible pet owners in the latest celebrity news, pls. never, ever let your own pets reproduce as there are already so many dogs and cats in need of homes in shelters, in pounds and on the streets. Spay and neuter is the way to go!” PAWS said.

The non-profit org said that people are also welcome to give donations “to support their needs while they wait for adoption,” adding that they have 172 rescued cats in their care.

The “irresponsible pet owners” PAWS referred to could be 4th Impact, a P-pop girl group composed of sisters Almira, Irene, Mylene and Celina Cercado.

Last Sunday, a digital media platform posted about the girl group appealing for help to build a “safe and expansive farm” for their 200 Shih Tzu dogs.

The media platform’s post has amassed 18,000 likes and reactions, 3,500 shares and 5,300 comments.

The girl group on February 23 launched a GoFundMe page where they detailed their reason, citing noise complaints from their neighbors.

According to them, they plan to “temporarily separate” the male dogs from their house and place them in a “dream land” where the canines can “live out their days in happiness and freedom.”

The girl group said it started when their fans gifted them five Shih Tzus.

“Over time, our passion for these furry companions led to unexpected blessings, but also unexpected challenges,” they said.

“Despite our busy schedules, we’ve poured our hearts into caring for them, watching them grow from newborns to cherished members of our family. But as our family of dogs multiplied, so did the need for space and resources,” the group added.

They plan to raise US$10,000. They have received US$830 so far.

As of March 4, US$1 is equivalent to P56.05.

The girl group’s post failed to amuse some Filipinos who called them out for letting their dogs reproduce at such a rate.

“Sana pinakapon nila para [hindi] dumami [nang] ganyan,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Jusko, may kanya-kanyang problema na bawa’t isa, ‘wag [niyo] na kami isama sa problems [niyo]! I have nothing against pag-aalaga ng aso, pero sana maging responsable. Sana hindi na pinadami [nang ganoon] kadami,” another Pinoy said.

“Kung baga sa tao, dapat may family planning din kung ‘di naman kaya i-sustain [kasi] magastos din ‘yan, lalo may lahi pa,” wrote another user.

The Instagram page of veterinarian Gab Almera or “Doc Gab,” who offers low-cost spay and neuter services, also urged pet owners to control their animals’ population due to the high number of strays.

“Sa laki ng problema natin sa animal/stray population at animal welfare abuses, ‘wag na sana tayong dumagdag pa,” his page said.

“Ipakapon ang mga alaga kung hindi kayang kontrolin ang kanilang pagdami. Hindi na ito pagmamahal kung sarili lamang natin ang ating iisipin at hindi ang kanilang pangmatagalan na kapakanan,” his page added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doc Gab – Veterinarian (@docgab_veterinarian)

Spaying or neutering refers to the surgical sterilization of an animal.

In spaying, the uterus and ovaries of a female animal are removed.

Meanwhile, in neutering, the testicles of the male animal are removed.

Both procedures prevent the animal from further reproducing and control overpopulation.

It also contributes to the pets having longer and healthier lives.

Spayed or neutered animals are also less prone to displaying behavioral and temperament issues, compared to their unaltered counterparts.

Similarly, they are less likely to wander and pick fights with other animals.