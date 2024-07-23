Public urged to provide temporary shelter for stray animals

Animal organizations called on the public to observe compassion for stray animals amid the inclement weather affecting several parts of the country.

Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) on Monday urged Pinoys to consider temporarily taking street animals for refuge in their properties amid the heavy downpour of rain in their areas.

“As the rainy season arrives, it brings challenges not only for us but also for the countless street animals struggling to find shelter. Whether you’re an animal lover or not, we can all make a small but impactful difference,” the organization said

“Your kindness will save a life,” AKF said.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) also made a similar appeal on Tuesday as the effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Typhoon Carina intensify.

“Amid scorching summer heatwaves and relentless typhoons, the streets have never been a safe place for animals. No animal should have to endure the seasons of their life without safety and security,” the organization said.

“Please extend a helping hand to homeless animals struggling through these challenging times. If you encounter an animal suffering in the downpour, you are their closest lifeline — it may just be a few days for you, but for them, it can mean the difference between life and death,” PAWS added.

The organization said that the public can temporarily take them to their properties, create a makeshift shelter for them, provide them food and water, and, if possible, take them to a veterinary if they appear injured or unwell.

“All they’re asking for is a safe place to stay. Please help homeless animals amidst this inclement weather,” PAWS said.

There are 13.11 million stray cats and dogs in the Philippines, according to a report released last January by the Mars Petcare Pet Homelessness Project.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the western portion of Luzon are experiencing moderate to intense rainfall, as well as strong gusts of wind, due to the southwest monsoon (“habagat”) which is being enhanced by Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi).

State weather bureau PAGASA said that such conditions will continue until Thursday.

The Palace has already suspended government work in Metro Manila on Tuesday afternoon due to the inclement weather.

Several parts of the National Capital Region are also submerged in floodwaters amid the continuous downpour of rain throughout the day.

Among those affected is chef and culinary vlogger Ninong Ry, whose residence in Malabon suffered from almost knee-high floodwaters.

RELATED: Ninong Ry’s Malabon home flooded amid ‘habagat’, ‘Carina’-induced rains

“Carina” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning.