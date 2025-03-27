‘Unfurgettable client’: How rescued cat ‘Perdita’, now ‘Cleopatra’ found fur-ever home

Perdita, a rescued spotted cat named after the beloved character from “101 Dalmatians,” has finally found a permanent home.

She was brought to the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) last February for spaying after being found in a church parking lot.

Now, she has been adopted and lovingly renamed Cleopatra, PAWS said, dubbing the rescued cat one of its “unforgettable clients.”

The org highlighted the importance of spaying and neutering in responsible pet rescue, saying it helps prevent pet homelessness and saves more lives.

Its low-cost “kapon” clinic aims to make the procedure more accessible to pet owners and rescuers.

“Cleopatra’s adopter shares that she’s the sweetest cat—calm, well-behaved, and never one to cause trouble. She eats everything she’s given, is potty trained, and even enjoys cuddle sessions while being read to,” PAWS said in a Facebook post.