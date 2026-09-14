‘High chairs are for human toddlers’: Pizza restaurant responds after pet dog sighting

A restaurant chain has responded to concerns after a pet dog was seen using a high chair at one of its branches in a Taguig City mall, saying high chairs are strictly reserved for human toddlers.

“We hear you, and we take your concerns seriously,” Pizza Hut Philippines said in a statement.

The restaurant chain said it adheres to strict international cleanliness and sanitation standards and that its dining spaces are thoroughly sanitized to ensure a safe, hygienic environment for guests.

“We love pets as much as our community does, but high chairs are strictly reserved for human toddlers,” the statement read.

The restaurant chain added that moving forward, pet owners visiting its pet-friendly branches will be kindly asked to keep their pets inside their own personal pet strollers or carriers while dining.

“We appreciate the community’s feedback as we work to keep our stores clean, safe, and welcoming for everyone,” it added.

Pet owners and food establishments were reminded of food safety and hygiene practices after a pet dog was seen using a high chair at the pizza chain in a Taguig mall.

A Threads user shared that they spotted such an incident at a pizza restaurant chain in a mall on Bonifacio High Street on September 7 “around dinner time.”

The pet dog was spotted sitting in a high chair beside its owners as they dined.

The Threads user raised concerns about hygiene, stating that pet dogs were “still dogs.”

“I DON’T CARE kung de aircon aso niyo sa bahay or katabi niyo sa kwarto or naliligo araw-araw!! ASO IS ASO pa rin!!! Hindi ‘yan literal na ‘baby,’ JUSKO NAMAAAAAN!!!! Huwag niyo sabihin hindi nakita ng staff niyo ‘yan since the staff was happily talking to them sa table!!!” the Threads user wrote.

The post was accompanied by photos of the incident, including one showing a staff member interacting with the diners.

“I was so ready na i-call out and pumasok sa store nila, but I was with my Toddler who clearly needs my attention as well. So wala na akong choice but to take a photo na lang of these DISGUSTING PEOPLE!!!!” the Threads user added.

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The post made its way to Facebook, where another online user reminded pet owners and food establishments that certain laws cover food safety and hygiene.

“I love dogs (if nakatali), pero we really need to set boundaries, especially in public dining areas. Sa pictures, makikita na may naglagay ng pet dog nila mismo sa baby high chair,” the Facebook user wrote.

“Para sa kaalaman ng lahat, clear violation ito ng ating public health laws,” the Facebook user added.

The Facebook user then cited the Sanitation Code of the Philippines, which states that “no animal or live fowls shall be allowed” in food service spaces.

It also says that those not directly involved in food preparation and serving should not stay in food-serving spaces.

The Department of Health, through its Implementing Rules and Regulations of Chapter III of the Sanitation Code, also states that “no person shall use any room or place for or in connection with the preparation, storage, handling or sale of any article of food

in which any animal is kept.”

“Display of any live animals in the food areas is strictly prohibited,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Facebook user who shared the post urged customers and businesses to maintain hygienic practices in dining spaces.

“The law clearly states that food business operators have the principal responsibility to enforce strict hygiene protocols. Nakakalungkot lang makita na may staff sa area pero mukhang walang ginawa para sitahin ang customer at itama ang sitwasyon, tulad ng na-point out din sa original post,” the Facebook user said.

“Let us be responsible pet owners and mindful customers. Sana mas maging mahigpit ang management ng mga restaurants sa pag-enforce ng sanitation rules for the health and safety of everyone,” the Facebook user added.

High chairs in food establishments are generally intended for use by young children.

Pets can shed fur, and their paws may come into contact with floors and other surfaces, potentially carrying dirt or microorganisms that could transfer to high chairs.

Last year, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) called on pet owners to observe proper practices when bringing their animals to public spaces.

“Using these areas for pets, even with good intentions, can pose health risks to babies and potentially undermine public trust in the pet-friendly environments that the animal-loving community has worked so hard to build over the years,” PAWS previously said.

“Just as there are designated areas and facilities meant to accommodate animals such as pet parks, there are also spaces created for the unique needs of young children and their own families. Respecting these distinctions is not only a matter of public health, but also one of mutual respect and social harmony,” it added.

The organization added that advocating for animal welfare does not mean disregarding guidelines that promote safe and respectful coexistence of humans and animals.