Pet owners urged to respect spaces after dog seen on diaper station

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has reminded pet owners to respect shared public spaces, following viral photos of a dog owner using a diaper-changing station.

On Tuesday, July 15, the org reminded pet owners about responsible pet ownership and respecting shared spaces, following the recirculation of photos showing individuals attending to a dog placed in a diaper-changing station meant for babies.

A Reddit user claimed the incident happened in 2021 at a shopping mall in Pampanga.

Apart from concerns over the use of a facility meant exclusively for human babies, the photos also drew criticism after it appeared that a male individual, one of those attending to the dog, had entered a female restroom.

PAWS urged pet owners to “uphold a shared sense of responsibility in public spaces” amid the discussion and to safeguard such spaces “by respecting boundaries and protecting the health and well-being of both people and animals.”

“Baby changing stations are designed specifically for the health and safety of human infants,” the organization said.

“Using these areas for pets, even with good intentions, can pose health risks to babies and potentially undermine public trust in the pet-friendly environments that the animal-loving community has worked so hard to build over the years,” it added.

“Just as there are designated areas and facilities meant to accommodate animals such as pet parks, there are also spaces created for the unique needs of young children and their own families. Respecting these distinctions is not only a matter of public health, but also one of mutual respect and social harmony,” PAWS continued.

The organization added that advocating for animal welfare does not mean disregarding norms that help humans and animals “coexist peacefully and respectfully.”

“Let’s continue to work together to foster safer environments for each other and move forward with empathy, understanding, and a shared commitment to the communities we all share,” PAWS said.

A pediatrician also warned that babies have weaker immune systems that cannot fully combat bacteria, viruses, or lice that animals may carry and can cause illnesses.