What charges could those behind pet crematorium controversy face? Pangilinan explains

Pet owners seeking justice over the alleged improper disposal of their deceased companions may pursue legal action against those responsible, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said.

In a statement on Monday, November 2, Pangilinan cited several provisions of Philippine law that could apply to the case involving nearly 30 pets allegedly dumped in a vacant lot in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan, instead of being cremated as promised to their owners.

He said the alleged disposal of animal remains could violate Republic Act No. 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, as well as local ordinances on cleanliness and sanitation.

Meanwhile, those who allegedly collected payments from pet owners for cremation services that were not actually performed could face estafa charges under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code.

Pangilinan also said those responsible could be held liable for damages under Article 1170 of the Civil Code for violating their contractual obligations.

“Kailangang mapanagot ang mga responsable batay sa ebidensiya at sa tamang proseso ng batas,” he said.

The controversy involves Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium in Bacoor, Cavite, which came under investigation following the discovery of the animal remains in San Jose del Monte and complaints from pet owners who paid for cremation services.

The establishment has since been shut down by the local government of Bacoor, according to Bacoor City Mayor Strike Revilla.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has also launched a probe into the Bacoor-based establishment to determine whether pet owners were deceived and whether criminal charges may be filed.

READ: NBI launches probe on pet crematorium

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the bureau would look into possible estafa charges under Article 315(2)(a) of the Revised Penal Code if evidence shows that payments were collected for services that were not actually rendered.

The NBI will also examine the facility’s business permits, equipment, closed-circuit television footage and records documenting the handling of animal remains. It has urged affected pet owners to submit receipts, cremation certificates and relevant communications to help build a case.

Pangilinan called on local governments and concerned authorities to investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. He also urged authorities to help affected pet owners file the appropriate complaints.

The senator recalled working with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) during the 15th Congress to amend the Animal Welfare Act of 1998 through Republic Act No. 10631, which strengthened penalties for animal cruelty, neglect and abuse.

He also cited Senate Bill No. 2501, or the proposed Revised Animal Welfare Act, also known as Dolly’s Act, which seeks to establish an Animal Welfare Bureau tasked with setting and enforcing animal welfare standards.

These include providing animals with adequate food, water and shelter, access to veterinary services, and protection against cruelty.

Pangilinan said he would include facilities such as pet crematoriums in the final version of the proposed legislation.

“Ang pagmamahal at pag-aalaga sa ating mga alagang hayop ay hindi dapat matapos sa kanilang pagkamatay. Nararapat lamang na mabigyan din sila ng maayos at marangal na huling hantungan,” he said.

Meanwhile, PAWS said it is providing free legal assistance to affected pet owners and helping prepare the necessary criminal complaints against Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium.

PAWS is working with animal welfare group Luna and Furry Siblings, which is spearheading the investigation on the ground, to help pet owners seek accountability.

“Behind every pet’s remains is a grieving family who deserves answers, dignity, and justice,” PAWS said.

READ: ‘Pet parents deserve answers’: PAWS offers free legal aid in crematorium case

—Rosette Adel