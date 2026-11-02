‘Tapusin na natin ’yung live!’: Reporter gets spooked at Bulacan horror park

A journalist’s attempt to deliver a live report turned hilarious after she pleaded with participants at a horror theme park to let her finish her spiel.

ABS-CBN reporter Lyza Aquino amused Filipinos with her reactions while covering Ghostown’s “Barrio Aswang,” a horror theme park in Baliwag, Bulacan, that opens during the Halloween season.

She gave viewers a glimpse of the horror attraction as participants tried to scare and surprise her while she was reporting.

Lyza was in the cemetery section of the attraction when someone beside her let out a ghoulish sound.

“At ang ticket po dito ngayon ay P175 hanggang—patapos niyo ‘yung live report ko!—P175 to P280, depende po ‘yan kung regular, VIP, or VVIP,” she said.

Her reactions amused Filipinos, including “TV Patrol” anchors Karen Davila, Alvin Elchico and Bernadette Sembrano, who were in the studio.

“Para kang kinikiliti, Lyza!” Karen exclaimed, while Bernadette jokingly suggested that the reporter elbow the horror characters.

“Tapusin na natin ‘yung live! Uuwi na ako,” Lyza told the camera.

Karen then quipped that she could appear in the Filipino horror film series “Shake, Rattle and Roll.”

Lyza eventually disappeared from view as the horror characters continued performing in front of the camera.

Kapamilya, mahilig ka ba sa matinding horror, misteryo, at katatakutan lalo ngayong #Undas2026? Puwes, paniguradong magugustuhan ninyo ang isang horror theme park sa Baliwag, Bulacan. https://t.co/6h6IZ4TCGB — TV Patrol (@TVPatrol) October 28, 2026



Parts of the report, particularly the moment Lyza pleaded with the horror characters to let her finish her live report, amused Filipinos

“Patapusin nyo yung live report ko.”

😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jj4f8r5dsE — Pepe Shawarma 🐸 (@pepeshawarma) October 28, 2026

“Na-stress si Madam dun haha, pero ‘di nagpatinag,” an X user wrote.

“Sorry, natatawa ako. Gulat din siya sa huli eh. Buti napigilan hindi sumigaw hahahahaha,” another X user commented.

“Haaahaha buti kinaya niya na hindi magmura haahahaha atake,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“HAHAHAHAHA dagdag na naman sa mga reporter’s core memes,” another X user commented, adding a laughing emoji.

Lyza’s report also featured the Victoria family’s tradition of opening the horror attraction from October to early November.

According to the report, the attraction started out as a family pastime, with members scaring one another for fun.

Marco Victoria said the idea was inspired by unusual experiences in their ancestral home in San Rafael, Bulacan, where they felt the presence of restless spirits.

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