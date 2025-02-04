‘Furst Date’: Public invited to spend Valentine’s week with rescued animals

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is inviting the public to spend Valentine’s week with shelter animals for a “Furst Date” event.

For Valentine’s week, PAWS invited the public to take their rescued animals of choice on a one-on-one date from February 10 to 14, to show them love while supporting the organization.

For 30 minutes, participants can treat a shelter dog or cat to tasty snacks and receive a cute token from PAWS, all for just P750.

The activity will happen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our sweet shelter cats and dogs are ready to steal your heart and have you fur in love with them in no time!” PAWS said.

As of Tuesday, February 4, PAWS said that there are only “limited slots left” for February 14, Friday.

However, February 10-13 are still “available” for booking.

Funds from the activity will be used for the shelter’s needs.

Interested individuals may book their “Furst Date” through this link.

PAWS also offers the option for those who can’t attend in person to sponsor a date to give a rescue “the gift of love and companionship while supporting the cause.”

The org has been conducting its annual “Furst Date” activity since 2019.

Since its inception in 1954, PAWS has been at the forefront of rescuing abused and neglected animals, as well as advocating for animal rights.

The volunteer-run network is known for conducting low-cost “kapon” procedures, especially for indigent communities.