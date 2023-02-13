‘FURst Date’: Pet lovers invited to an intimate date with rescued animals

Still looking for a Valentine date?

A non-profit organization is offering animal lovers a free date with its various rescued “aspins” and “puspins” for the whole week of Valentine’s.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) said that people could go on an “intimate date” with its over 200 shelter animals from February 13 to 18 at its shelter in Quezon City.

From 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can enjoy a 30-minute date with their “shelter cutie” of choice (cat or dog) and have the opportunity to give love and attention to a rescued animal who needs it most.

They can also enjoy snacks, including coffee or tea, and bring home a PAWS mug for souvenir.

Visitors need to book their slots by texting 0919-005-3390 and giving their preferred time and date.

This is PAWS’ fourth annual “PAWS FURst Date” fundraising event which seeks to raise proceeds for the shelter.

A preview of the event’s first day can be viewed on the org’s Facebook page.

PAWS is a volunteer-based non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the humane treatment of animals.

It runs a shelter for over 300 cats and dogs rescued from animal cruelty or neglect and rehabilitates them in the hopes of finding them new homes or giving them a second chance at life.

The org also actively campaigns against animal cruelty and pet neglect, as well as against dogfights, horse fights, and wild animals being used for entertainment.

It additionally runs a low-cost clinic providing veterinary services to the indigent community, including spaying and neutering services.