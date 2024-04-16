PAWS seeks aid to repair pool for shelter animals amid heat

A non-profit animal organization is calling for donations to repair its shelter pool for its resident pets who are also affected by the sweltering heat brought by the warm and dry season.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) on Sunday shared that the current pool for their shelter animals has leaked, leaving it empty of water that would be beneficial to cats and dogs during the “summer” season.

The org also shared a picture of their shelter dogs, Menchie, Zelda and John-John, lounging by the empty pool and “trying desperately to cool themselves on the bare tiles in this scorching heat.”

PAWS appealed for donations to help them raise “the unexpected additional costs” needed to repair their shelter animals’ pool.

“Every donation would truly help these babies keep safe [and] cool to beat the heatwave,” it said.

The org said those interested may course their donations through GCash, PNB, BPI and BDO.

For BPI users, they may send their donation through BPI’s eDonate for an easier transaction.

App users, on the other hand, can click the “Check out BPI shortcuts” option below the “log in with password” button. They must then select “services,” which will lead them to the link to “eDonate.”

Donors who are from the United States may also check this link to check how they can give assistance.

PAWS said that simply sharing their post and helping to spread the word would also mean a lot.

Humans are not the only ones who can suffer heat stroke during the dry season.

Animals are also prone to the condition, especially those who have thick coats.

The org previously shared tips on how pet owners can ease the heat being felt by their fur babies amid the hot atmospheres.

The country is currently experiencing a warm and dry season, which is exacerbated by the ongoing El Niño, a climate pattern associated with drought and higher temperatures.

Experts expect the hot conditions to last until May.