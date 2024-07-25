‘Trying my best to stay positive’: Ninong Ry posts update on flooded Malabon home

Chef and culinary vlogger Ninong Ry gave an update about his flooded home in Malabon City as Metro Manila suffered torrential rainfall due to southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Super Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi).

The content creator on Wednesday morning shared pictures of floodwaters outside his home, their kitchen, and other areas in his residence with the caption:

“Baha update. I’m trying my best to stay positive pero habang palubog [nang] palubog ang itlog ko, pahirap [nang] pahirap.”

Ninong Ry shared a post showing the floodwaters in his residence, which were significantly higher than in his previous post where they were just almost at knee level when seated.

The floodwaters were nearly at the level of his dining table, with his dog perched on top.

The vlogger’s latest update included a Facebook Story posted on Wednesday, where he thanked everyone who inquired about their welfare.

“Yes, ok lang po kami. Nasa [second] floor po kami. ‘Di pa naman inaabot. [Six] inches pa naman bago abutin pero mukhang bumababa na naman po ang baha. Ingat po kayong lahat! Salamat po!” Ninong Ry wrote on July 24.

The vlogger on Tuesday caught attention when he initially posted his flood-stricken residence.

READ: Ninong Ry’s Malabon home flooded amid ‘habagat’, ‘Carina’-induced rains

Residents of Malabon and Navotas cities have been experiencing floods since last June, when a barge forcefully passed through the channel, damaging the Malabon-Navotas River navigational gate.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said that dredging and repair work will start next month, with MMDA chairperson Romando Artes saying that weather disturbances might affect the timeline.

Apart from the damaged floodgate, Metro Manila, which Malabon is part of, experienced a downpour of rain as an effect of the “habagat” being enhanced by “Carina.”

Although “Carina” did not make landfall, it boosted the effects of the “habagat,” bringing intense rains to the western portion of Luzon.﻿