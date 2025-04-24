‘Nabili na ba?’: Barricaded parked motorcycle on residential road gets noticed

A motorcycle reportedly parked with a rope barricade in a residential area in Legazpi City, Albay has caught the attention of the online community.

The Facebook page Parkeserye, known for posting reader-submitted photos of “improper parking habits,” shared an image of a motorcycle surrounded by an improvised rope barricade.

The two-wheeled vehicle was parked on a residential street already lined with other vehicles.

Unlike the other vehicles, however, the motorcycle had a makeshift barricade around it, effectively occupying space meant for passing traffic.

According to Parkeserye, the scene was reportedly spotted in Em’s Barrio, Legazpi City, Albay, in the Bicol Region.

The post has garnered over 4,600 reactions and more than 330 comments, with many Filipinos expressing frustration over the parking situation.

“May titulo so sidewalk,” a Facebook user commented.

“Entitled ang Kamote,” another commented with laughing emojis. “Kamote” is a Filipino slang term often used to describe reckless drivers or motorists who disregard traffic rules and proper road etiquette.

“Nabili na ba [niya] ‘yung kalsada as parking?” a different Facebook user said.

“Kupal 101,” another Pinoy wrote with a check mark emoticon.

Last March, a parked motorcycle in Antipolo City, Rizal, also went viral after it was seen occupying an entire lane on a public road meant for motorists.

ALSO READ: Spotted: Parked motor takes up one lane in Antipolo road | ‘Private resort?’ Inflatable pool blocks road in Marikina

Earlier this month, an inflatable pool also drew attention after it was spotted occupying space on an already-congested road lined with parked vehicles.

In 2022, a bill was filed in the House of Representatives proposing that aspiring motor vehicle owners in Metro Manila and other major cities be required to have their own garage or parking space before purchasing a car.

“Private cars are easy to own and cheap to use. While traffic congestion can be the result of a myriad of causes, the same is exacerbated by car owners who routinely use public roads as parking spaces,” former Marinduque representative Lord Allan Velasco said before.

“When roads become parking lots, there will be longer trip times and increased vehicular queuing. It has been acutely observed that this situation is prevalent in the mentioned metropolitan areas,” he added.

The bill is still pending with the House Committee on Transportation.