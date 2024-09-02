How furparents can evacuate with pets amid inclement weather

A non-profit animal organization shared tips on how pet owners can save their four-legged companions during evacuations to ensure they are not left behind.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) on Monday urged pet owners to “take every possible precaution” to ensure their pets’ protection during challenging times such as disasters and weather disturbances.

The National Capital Region and other nearby provinces are currently experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall due to Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

Such instances have led to several reports of flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

The heavy downpour has caused the Palace to declare class and government work suspensions in Metro Manila.

The Senate has likewise suspended its work due to the inclement weather.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Quezon, Zambales, Bataan, Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal are under an “orange” rainfall warning, which means flooding is “threatening.”

The capital region is also under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, which means it is expected to experience “strong winds.”

Meanwhile, for pet owners whose residences are prone to flooding, PAWS has suggested tips on how they can go about their evacuation.

Be prepared

The organization said that furparents in flood-prone areas must prepare their evacuation plan and an emergency kit containing their pets’ food, water, their first-aid supplies, and medical records.

“Make sure you know how and where to safely transport your pets,” PAWS said.

Be resourceful

The org said pet owners can utilize everyday items like laundry baskets or basins as emergency carriers for their four-legged companions.

Don’t leave them behind

PAWS also reminded animal owners that their pets are part of the family and “should never be abandoned in difficult times.”

“If, for any compelling reason, you absolutely cannot take them with you, PLEASE UNCAGE AND UNCHAIN THEM to give them a fighting chance,” the org said.

Last month, PAWS condemned the death of city pound animals who were abandoned in San Juan instead of evacuated as the metro suffered the wrath of habagat enhanced by Super Typhoon Carina.

