‘Ipa-suspend kita’: Vico Sotto’s quip at a resident asking for class suspension resurfaces

An alleged comment of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on a Facebook post of a resident asking for class suspension resurfaced amid the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi) and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

A Facebook page of an entertainment site posted a screengrab of a Pasig resident tagging the city chief with the status: “Vico, i-suspend mo.”

The mayor allegedly responded with his signature humor.

“Sige po, among full name at school mo para ipa-suspend kita,” he wrote in the comments.

Cinema Bravo captioned the post with: “Vico Sotto, may update na po ba kay Angel?”

The post has earned 16,000 laugh reactions and 3,200 shares so far.

A screengrab of the post was uploaded by a Facebook user in October 2023.

The Facebook user brought back the post by commenting on Sunday, September 1.

“Waiting tayo sa masu-suspend,” she wrote with a squinting-face-with-tongue emoji.

The post’s reemergence also caught the attention of a Facebook user with the same last name as the Pasig resident who previously tagged Sotto.

“Issue kayo, last year pa ‘yan e,” the Facebook user wrote on Tuesday, September 3.

The original uploader’s post earned a laugh reaction from the individual who tagged the mayor before.

Malacañang has suspended classes at all levels of public and private schools, as well as government work, at the National Capital Region and nearby areas on Monday and Tuesday (September 3) this week due to the effects of “Enteng” and the enhanced habagat.

The suspension of classes and government work was implemented “to ensure the safety of the general public,” according to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Metro Manila and other areas of Luzon were among those that suffered heavy to intense rainfall due to “Enteng” and the effects of habagat.

Severe flooding was reported in different areas, including those that do not usually experience it such as Antipolo City, which has higher elevation than the metro.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said at least ten individuals lost their lives due to the tropical cyclone.