Gov’t officials urged to be ‘clear’ in class suspension announcements amid ‘Kristine’

A veteran journalist called on public officials to clearly communicate with their constituents the cancellation of classes due to the approaching tropical cyclone.

Journalist Lynda Jumilla-Abalos shared screengrabs of Facebook posts of Cavite Governor Athena Tolentino and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla concerning class suspension in anticipation of Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The 26-year-old governor on Tuesday, October 22, reshared a post of her predecessor, Remulla, and declared class suspension for all levels in the Cavite province from October 22 to 23.

“#LatePost nag-usap na po talaga kami, pasensya sa mga magulang na nakapaghatid na sa kanilang mga estudyante.

(Naka-isa na kayong lahat kahapon! Haha),” Tolentino wrote in her reshare, sharing a tropical cylone bulletin by state weather bureau PAGASA.

In the comments section, the young governor said that college students are also included in the class suspensions.

Meanwhile, Remulla’s post, which Tolentino had reshared, was an apology for not being able to communicate with the governor.

“Mga Abangers, pasensya na kahapon. ‘Di kami nakapag-usap ni Gov. Athena. Mahina ako sa English. But today, it’s Signal No. 1 affecting the entire Luzon,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“Ang abiso ko sa lahat ng LGU [local government unit] sa Luzon ay #WalangPasok ang October 22 at 23. ‘Pag may babala ang mga mayors na batsi [sibat] na sa hayba [bahay] ay sumunod naman,” Remulla added, using slang terms.

Remulla previously told the public to keep themselves updated with news and announcements for “Kristine” on his social media page.

When he was still the Cavite governor, he was known for his class suspension announcements online using colloquial or informal language.

“Mga Abangers, kahit SILG na ako ay ‘di ako makapagpigil. May paparating na bagyo na sa ngayon ay pinangalanan #KristinePH

Si Kristine ay nasa Guam pa pero patungo na sa atin sa Miyerkoles,” Remulla said on October 18.

“Sa ngayon ay mukhang direct hit ang Luzon. Pero ‘wag muna kayo atat. Ilang araw pa naman. Abangan na lang ang aking update. Mga to-its, ‘di lang ETIVAC [CAVITE] ang binabantayan ko… buong ‘Pinas na, kaya malamang matindi ang #trashtokan dito,” he added.

Remulla was more direct in his post on October 21.

He mentioned “Kristine’s” approach and said that he “knew” what the public was thinking about.

“#WalangPasok na ba? Relax… mamayang gabi malalaman natin kung totoo ang forecast. #MayPasok na muna,” the former Cavite governor wrote. It was posted on 5:14 a.m. of October 21.

But minutes before, at 5:04 a.m. on that day, Tolentino said that she was suspending classes of all levels in the Cavite province.

The announcement from Remulla confused some Caviteños who had already seen Tolentino’s post.

“Gov., sa susunod po, mag-usap kayo maigi ni Ms. Tolentino, ha! Ang gulo niyo eh! Kaming mga magulang, ‘di na alam sino susundin sa inyo! Kaloka kayo!” a Facebook user wrote before.

The posts led to Remulla apologizing and saying he and Tolentino were not able to talk to each other prior to the announcements.

While some found the situation funny, others like Jumilla-Abalos were not amused by the confusion it created.

“Tama nang pa-cute. You guys in Cavite provincial government get your act together. It’s not funny when kids [are] already in school, only to be turned away and told to go home. Sino ba talaga ang gubernador kasi?” she wrote on Tuesday.

Tama nang pa-cute. You guys in cavite provincial government get your act together. It’s not funny when kids already in school only to be turned away and told to go home. Sino ba talaga ang gubernador kasi? pic.twitter.com/MVwOoMMxra — Lynda Jumilla-Abalos (@lyndajumilla) October 21, 2024

Around 1,900 users agreed with her post. It was also reposted by over 380 users on the platform.

“Government officials need to prioritize clarity in communication over clicks and likes,” Jumilla-Abalos said in a comment.

“Announcements must be straightforward to avoid confusion,” another online user wrote.

“There are times that these politicians can be communicating at Gen Zers… but when it comes to critical situations that may place the people at risk, messaging must be more concise and professional,” a different Pinoy said.

Some LGUs have already suspended classes in light of “Kristine.”

RELATED: Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 22 due to ‘Kristine’

Based on the 11 a.m. update of PAGASA, the entirety of Luzon and some areas in Visayas — with the exception of Catanduanes — and Mindanao were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

Catanduanes is under Wind Signal No. 2.

“Kristine” is forecast to intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall over Isabela or Northern Aurora on the evening of Wednesday, October 23 or early morning of Thursday, October 24.

It will then cross the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon and emerge over the waters west of the Ilocos Region on Thursday afternoon or evening.

“Kristine” is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday, October 25.