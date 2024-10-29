UNIS’ 1st Manila fancon features ‘Pantropiko’ number, K-pop girl group to donate to’Kristine’ victims

Filipino fans were in for a treat when K-pop girl group UNIS held their first fan concert, “UNIS in CURIOUSland,” at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on October 25.

The rising group comprises South Korean members Bang Yunha, Lim Seowon and Oh Yoona; Japanese members Nana and Kotoko; Filipinas Elisia Parmisano and Gehlee Dangca; and Filipino-Korean Jin Hyeon Ju.

The fan concert opened with top tracks “SUPERWOMAN,” “Dopamine (UNIS Ver.),” and “Poppin’” from their first mini album, “We Unis” and comeback single album “CURIOUS.”

WATCH: UNIS opened their first fancon with debut song “SUPERWOMAN.” | 📹Interaksyon / @mabelanne_ pic.twitter.com/Ka4qzwSMXb — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) October 27, 2024

Lucky Filipino EverAfters were able to go on stage and take home polaroids of UNIS members.

Following behind-the-scenes footage of UNIS members rehearsing for their special stage, the girls returned to perform P-pop girl group BINI’s hit song “Pantropiko.”

WATCH: UNIS returned onstage with a special stage of P-pop girl group BINI’s hit song “Pantropiko.” | 📹 Interaksyon / @mabelanne_ pic.twitter.com/SGtB5Ck5Z3 — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) October 27, 2024

Eight fans shared the stage with UNIS members for a random dance challenge and each received signed CDs as a reward.

In a media conference on October 24 ahead of their concert, the group said they will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (International name: Trami).

“UNIS will be donating a part of the income from [our] fan concert to those who were affected by the typhoon. We hope that there will be not much damage to those who were affected by the typhoon,” UNIS leader Hyeonju said.

Other highlights of the concert included crowd-favorite performances of “Datin’ Myself,” a cover of “Cheer Up” by TWICE, and “Dream of Girls.”

The girls bid a heartfelt farewell to their Filipino fans and introduced “Curious” as their final song.

“I just wanna say thank you so much for cheering and helping this be another unforgettable memory. Mahal namin kayo ng sobra. I love you, Philippines,” Gehlee, one of the Filipina members of UNIS, said.

As the lights dimmed and the girls walked off the stage, Filipino EverAfters began cheering for an encore, chanting “isa pa” (one more) and “walang uuwi” (no one is going home). The host playfully teased the crowd, hinting at another performance from UNIS.

Finally, the group returned to the stage, delighting fans with a thrilling finale as they performed “Watchu Need.”