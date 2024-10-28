‘Kailangan eh’: Man wades ‘Kristine’ floodwaters to deliver birthday cake order

Despite the torrential rains from Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami), a man bravely trudged through the floodwaters on foot to deliver a birthday cake on Friday, October 25.

Reports featured a man bringing a box containing the pastry while wading through the knee-deep flood on a highway in the town of Lopez in the Quezon Province amid the tropical cyclone’s onslaught. He was also holding an umbrella.

“Eh, wala eh, kailangan itawid namin ito… kailangan,” he told GMA News reporter Jun Veneracion, who asked him about the order.

When asked about the contents of the box, the rider said it was a “birthday cake.”

Veneracion mentioned the flood, but the rider answered with a smile: “Wala, hindi pwede. Kailangan i-deliver.”

“Hanapbuhay, eh,” the reporter said.

“Oo, hanapbuhay,” the rider agreed.

The rider added that he left his tricycle behind so that he could wade through the waters on foot.

A video of the moment has so far amassed 318,000 views, 5,200 likes and reactions, and over 100 comments on Facebook, with some Filipinos praising the rider for his perseverance in duty.

“Imagine [‘yung] effort para lang ma-deliver. Umulan, bumagyo, serbisyong totoo… salute, kuya, ingat palagi,” a Facebook user wrote.

“That’s true dedication. Salute!” another online user commented.

“Salute to tatay na handang ihatid ang cake sa kabila ng mahabang baha just to put a smile sa birthday celebrant! Kuddos, tatay!” a different Facebook user exclaimed.

Others, however, had a more sobering take on the reality of the situation.

“Mahirap maging mahirap, kahit may [dedubyo], kailangan kumayod,” a Facebook user commented.

Reports said that the floodwaters of “Kristine” had stranded cars and other light vehicles on the Makarlika Highway, a gateway from Tagalog to the Bicol Region, on Thursday.

The local government of Lopez had also temporarily banned vehicles from crossing the highway, except those used in emergencies.

Quezon Province at that time was under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

The national disaster agency said that “Kristine” has left around 110 individuals dead following its passage in the country. At least 42 individuals are also missing.

“Kristine” is said to be the deadliest tropical cyclone to strike the Philippines so far this year.