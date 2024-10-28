Maris Racal gets ‘alarma’d’ as she donates to Angat Buhay’s relief efforts for ‘Kristine’ victims

Actress Maris Racal was lifted in the air by volunteers at the Angat Buhay non-government organization after she donated and helped out in their relief efforts for victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

The actress on Saturday, October 26, posted a video of the moment in response to an online user who expressed gratitude for her initiative to donate to the NGO.

“The one and only @MissMarisRacal! Thank you so much for directly giving your donations at Angat Buhay,” the user wrote.

“Literal na Angat Buhay,” Maris responded with a crying emoji as she shared the video.

It showed her being carried, thrown in the air, and then volunteers clapping and then exclaiming, “Thank you!”

Maris’ post has earned a whopping number of 53,000 likes and 8,000 reposts so far.

Another user shared a different angle of the action.

“Mga badeng talaga, pati si Maris, inalarma. Hahaha!” an online user commented.

“Bakit inalarma si Maris? HAHAHAHAHAHA,” another Pinoy asked.

Other personalities who received similar treatment was “Drag Race Philippines” season two winner Captivating Katkat, who personally went to the NGO to donate as well.

“Ganito pala dapat ang Angat Buhay. Maraming salamat, @itsmekatkat,” Angat Buhay NGO executive director Raffy Magno commented on a post on Friday, October 25.

Ganito pala dapat ang Angat Buhay. 🙂 Maraming salamat, @itsmekatkat 🌸 pic.twitter.com/nBAwjqxvQA — raffy magno (@raffymagno) October 25, 2024

Last month, the drag queen herself took a video of American singer David Archuleta being given the same treatment when he went to the country for his “Playback Presents: The Best of David Archuleta” performance.

“David Archuleta got ‘alarma’d’ by some DRPH [Drag Race Philippines] queens at the backstage of a drag show in Manila! I liiiivee!” a Redditor said before.

A Pinoy Redditor said that the move is “based on a dance competition routine where “alarm” was said in the song and then the dance started throwing a dancer,” similar to what was done in Maine Mendoza in “Dabarkads Goals: The Ultimate Battle” before.

While the term “alarma” is popular among the local drag community, some Pinoy Redditors claim that it further goes back to a famous move of girls being carried and then thrown in the air during performances at Alma Moreno’s time.

Another Redditor claimed the concept became popular during the “MTB” or “Magandang Tanghali Bayan” noontime show in ABS-CBN “in the early to mid-2000s.”

The concept eventually evolved and then made its way to the local drag community.