Bicol archbishop appeals help for storm victims

A Catholic archbishop in the Bicol region has appealed for prayers and help for victims of widespread flooding triggered by a tropical storm.

Archbishop Rex Andrew Alarcon of Caceres said Thursday that many families are still in other houses and evacuation centers like parish churches, schools, and covered courts.

“They need food, water, medicine, hygiene kits, inner wear, blankets, flashlights, sleeping kits, and other essentials,” Alarcon said.

“Thus, we appeal for help, for these our brothers and sisters, who are in dire need at this time,” he said.

As of Oct. 24, he noted that several towns in Camarines Sur province are still flooded and “can hardly be reached,” as rescue efforts continue.

In isolated areas, he said communication networks are non-functional yet, and have no power supply.

“Your help and support are very needed. This will certainly be a great encouragement for us in this difficult situation,” he said.

More than 3.3 million people have been affected by the severe tropical storm “Kristine” across the country, leaving over 20 people dead.

The Bicol region was among those worst hit, where flooding and landslides destroyed homes and infrastructure, displacing thousands of families and disrupting essential services.

Rescue efforts are ongoing as local authorities assess the damage and provide aid to those in need.

In Manila, Cardinal Jose Advincula asked the holding of second collections in all the Masses on Saturday evening and the whole day of Sunday for the relief efforts for storm affected communities.

“My heart and prayers go out to all those affected by Typhoon Kristine, particularly in Bicol Region and Quezon Province,” he said.

Caritas Manila earlier released P1.2 million for the provision of assistance to the affected dioceses in the Bicol Region.