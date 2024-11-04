Cavite resort goes viral for name play on basketball legend LeBron James

A resort in Cavite is going viral for its name inspired by American basketball legend LeBron James.

Some Filipinos are resharing a cover photo uploaded by Lebron Gems Resort on Facebook last May.

The photo features the name of the resort and an aerial view of its facility.

It also includes the text: “hidden gem in Tagaytay.”

The post has reached 4,000 pure laugh reactions, 261 comments and 4,100 shares so far.

Despite being posted months ago, the resort’s cover photo is regaining traction as Filipinos recently shared their reactions to the name play of the NBA icon’s name.

A Facebook user tagged the page of the basketball player and wrote, “LeBron James, dre, bisita ka dito, haha.”

“Sobra pinag-isipan,” another online user commented with a laughing emoji.

“Dapat meron din Kubo Bryant Resort,” a different Pinoy quipped, referencing another basketball icon, the late Kobe Bryant.

“Witty,” another Facebook user commented.

Another Pinoy tagged a Facebook friend and wrote, “Support the goat.”

True to its name inspiration, the resort has a basketball area where visitors can shoot hoops.

A search for the resort’s name on Facebook reveals several “for sale” posts that were uploaded last month.

A particular post on October 27 notes that the resort, described as “newly built,” is allegedly being sold by the owner because the latter will “reside abroad permanently.”

It is located in Bailen, Alfonso in Cavite.

Searching the resort on Google Maps yields a photo of a site being built months before.

It was uploaded last January, with the description: “Soon to rise Lebron Gems Resort.”

Meanwhile, LeBron James is a basketball player for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and the league’s all-time leading scorer.

The NBA said that he has the most assists among all frontcourt players in its history.

LeBron is a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP (Most Valuable Player), among others.