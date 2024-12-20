Imus diocese announces date of pontifical coronation of Our Lady of Fatima de Binakayan

The Diocese of Imus announced Friday that the pontifical coronation of the image of Our Lady of Fatima de Binakayan.

The ceremony will take place on May 1, 2025.

The Vatican recently granted the petition for the pontifical coronation of the patroness of the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Fatima in Binakayan, Kawit, Cavite.

Affectionately known as “Imang” by her devotees, the revered Marian image holds a special place in the hearts of many.

Originating from Portugal, the image was gifted in 1966 to Rufino Cardinal Santos by American couple Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Coneley.

The cardinal later entrusted the image to Bishop Artemio Casas, then bishop of Imus, in connection with the establishment of the Fatima Parish in Binakayan.

Since then, Imang has become a cherished symbol of hope and faith, known for numerous reported miracles.

In 2009, the image was crowned with a gift from the Shrine of Fatima in Portugal during its episcopal coronation, officiated by then-Bishop Luis Antonio Tagle.

Fr. Julius De Sagun, the shrine rector and parish priest, said preparations are underway for the highly anticipated event, which is expected to be a momentous occasion for Catholics in Cavite and across the Philippines.

“The papal approval not only celebrates Our Lady of Fatima as a powerful intercessor but also highlights her enduring message of repentance and conversion to Christ—a message that has resonated globally since her apparitions,” De Sagun said.

“The coronation will be a spiritual milestone, offering inspiration to generations of devotees and reinforcing the Virgin Mary’s role as a beacon of faith and hope,” he said.