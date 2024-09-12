Spotted: Welcome tarpaulins of personalities along ‘talahiban’ in Cavite

A welcome tarpaulin bearing the name and image of a local celebrity who expressed intent to run for the 2025 midterm elections caught attention because of its odd placement.

Veteran journalist Lynda Jumilla-Abalos posted a picture of a tarpaulin bearing actor Phillip Salvador‘s name and face.

It also had the moniker “Mr. IPEKtibo.”

“Ipe” is Phillip’s nickname.

The tarpaulin is intended to greet the personality as he visits the area. It was placed on a tree surrounded by overgrown grass and weeds.

“Saan kaya pupunta si Mr. Phillip Salvador dito sa Bacoor? Kasi puro talahiban itong pinagkabitan ng welcome tarp niya,” Jumilla-Abalos wrote on social media on Thursday, September 11.

The post was accompanied by a thinking face emoji.

“Good morning sa mga excited na sa kampanya!” the journalist added.

Saan kaya pupunta si mr phillip salvador dito sa bacoor? Kasi puro talahiban itong pinagkabitan ng welcome tarp niya. 🤔 Good morning sa mga excited na sa kampanya! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/FbYwqwbHar — Lynda Jumilla-Abalos (@lyndajumilla) September 11, 2024

Her post has earned 725 likes and about 157 comments so far, with some Pinoys sharing quips in the replies thread and quotes.

“Baka may shooting sa talahiban. I can imagine what his role is,” an online user wrote with a zany face emoji.

“Apply tayong extra!” the journalist joked.

“Epektibo kaya saan? He can’t even be a good father to his son. Also, ‘wag kayong magugulat na maraming ganito sa Bacoor. Hawak ng isang ding action star ang Bacoor. Hahahaha,” another online user commented.

“I recall this is the loser who once told Digong’s critics, ‘mamatay kayong lahat.’ He has no place in gov’t, not even [at] barangay level,” a different Pinoy wrote.

In 2019, the actor wished critics of then-president Rodrigo Duterte death ahead of the latter’s State of the Nation Address at that time.

Phillip’s words disappointed some fans.

At that time, he was often seen alongside neophyte Sen. Bong Go on the campaign trail of the 2019 midterm elections.

RELATED: Actor Phillip Salvador’s death wish for Duterte critics disappointed his fans

Meanwhile, some Filipinos claimed of spotting more tarps of Phillip in their area with the similar moniker.

“We got one here in Iloilo City. Sa talahiban din…” an online user commented.

We got one here in Iloilo City. Sa talahiban din… https://t.co/ndfWHTBez0 pic.twitter.com/XRV5nVOuJF — 🐕SingleDad🐶 (@ASantos12172000) September 11, 2024

Another online user remembered the actor being convicted in the 2000s due to estafa or swindling.

“Another crooked personality. He was CONVICTED of fraud in 2006 [and] sentenced to 20 years in prison. A businesswoman claimed she gave him and his brother $100,000 in 2002 for a business in Hong Kong, but Ipe used it for gambling in Macau,” the online user said.

Another crooked personality. He was CONVICTED of fraud in 2006 & sentenced to 20 years in prison. A businesswoman claimed she gave him and his brother $100,000 in 2002 for a business in Hong Kong, but Ipe used it for gambling in Macau. https://t.co/CKnqHVJwol pic.twitter.com/iGEFsUuysP — MichaelRey (@JustMichaelRey) September 11, 2024

Other users brought up his obligation as a father of the eldest son and first child of the “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino, Josh Aquino.

“Mr. IPEKtibo, eh ‘di nga nagbibigay ng child support???” a Pinoy commented.

Mr. IPEKtibo eh di nga nagbibigay ng child support??? https://t.co/7NpC75gFNB pic.twitter.com/GG4uFr3mul — Beks Machina (@akazukinchan2x) September 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Philip was not the only personality with a tarp in the grassy area. According to Jumilla-Abalos, there was also a welcome tarpaulin ahead, featuring Go’s name and face.

“I think may nagtanong sa comments (@jayman6000_ ?) kung nasaan si reelectionist Sen. Bong Go. Nandoon lang pala sa unahan. Mukhang may convention ang PDP-Laban sa talahiban. Sure na,” the journalist quipped, referring to the previously-ruling political party.

Last April, it was reported that Phillip would run for senator under the PDP-Laban slate.

Other senators who are up for reelection and are members of the same party are Go, Bato dela Rosa and Francis Tolentino.

The midterm elections will be held on May 12, 2025.

The filing of the certificate of candidacies, as well as the certificates of nomination and acceptance for the 2025 elections, is set on Oct. 1 to 8, 2024.

The campaign period for senatorial aspirants and groups in the party-list system is from Feb. 11 to May 10, 2025.