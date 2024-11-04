Pope approves canonical coronation of ‘Our Lady of Fatima de Binakayan’ in Cavite

A revered Marian image in the Diocese of Imus, south of Manila, will soon receive the honor of canonical coronation.

Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista announced Thursday that Pope Francis, through the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, has approved their petition for the pontifical crowning of Our Lady of Fatima de Binakayan.

The image, also known as “Imang” to her devotees, is enshrined in the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Fatima in Binakayan, a barangay in Kawit, Cavite.

“I hope that the devotion to the beloved Virgin of Fatima continues to spread. May we attract more people to this devotion and bring them closer to God in a life of holiness,” Evangelista said during Mass at the shrine.

This will be the third Marian image in the diocese to receive canonical coronation. The other two are Our Lady of the Pillar, the patroness of the diocese, and Nuestra Señora de la Soledad de Porta Vaga, which is enshrined at her diocesan shrine in Cavite City.

According to the parish, the image originated in Portugal and was gifted to the late Cardinal Rufino Santos of Manila in 1966 by an American couple, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Coneley.

The cardinal then presented the image to the late Bishop Artemio Casas, the bishop of Imus at that time, coinciding with the establishment of the parish in Binakayan.

Imang has since become a cherished icon of hope, inspiring faith through numerous reported miracles, according to the parish.

In 2009, the image received a crown from the Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, which was used for its episcopal coronation, officiated by then-bishop of Imus, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

Fr. Julius De Sagun, the shrine rector and parish priest, said that preparations are underway for the pontifical coronation, tentatively set for mid-2025.

This highly anticipated event is expected to be a landmark celebration for Catholics in Cavite and throughout the country, reflecting the region’s rich tradition of Marian devotion.

Pope Francis’s recognition is also seen as a tribute to the deep-rooted faith of the Filipinos and their enduring reverence for the Virgin Mary.

“This papal approval not only honors the role of Our Lady of Fatima as a powerful intercessor but also amplifies her message of repentance and conversion to Christ, a message that has resonated globally since her apparitions,” Fr. De Sagun said.

“The coronation will stand as a spiritual milestone for the faithful and a source of enduring inspiration for future generations,” he said.

