Church will remain vigilant vs corruption, human rights abuses —CBCP official

The Catholic bishops’ leadership has vowed “conscientious engagement” with the government but it can’t turn a blind eye on corruption and human rights abuses, an official said.

Its public affairs chief, Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista, said that collaboration is important for the nation’s growth but the Church must adhere to its Christian values of “truth, peace, and love”.

The Church, according to him, will actively support the government “provided moral principles are not compromised”.

“We will also remain vigilant and critical to all forms of corruption, mishandling of public funds and violations of human rights,” Evangelista said.

“Tensions only arise when we do not fulfil what we ought to do according to God’s will such as when we do not respect human life; violate human rights; and greedily think of personal convenience instead of seeking for the common good,” he said.

The bishop made the statement early this week during the inaugural gathering in Manila of more than 40 diocesan public affairs ministers.