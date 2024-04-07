Imus diocese to host first Nat’l Vocation Festival

The Diocese of Imus, south of Manila, will host the inaugural national festival to promote vocations in the country.

Scheduled on April 27 at the Rogationist College in Silang, Cavite, the 1st National Vocation Festival will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Directors of Vocations in the Philippines (DVP).

Organizers said the celebration will center on four key elements: vocations, synodality, and encounters with the faith experience of Filipinos, especially those from the diocese.

Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista of Imus invites the people, especially the youth, to join the event with the theme, “Vocation Festival: At the call of the Good Shepherd, in the mission, we participate! Tena’t Magkarakol!”

He said that the activities of the all-day gathering include talks and interactions with various religious congregations, as well as discussions about different ways to further deepen God’s call to young people.

“All these will be brought to light through this vocation festival,” Evangelista said.

The vocation festival will also be preceded by the 28th National Convention of Vocation Directors and Directress, which will take place from April 22 to 26.

Established in 1974, the DVP has served as the organizing arm of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Vocations (ECV), currently chaired by Bishop Roberto Gaa of Novaliches.

Through their collaborative efforts, ECV and DVP have pursued various programs to promote vocations and foster a culture of vocations in the country.