Orange and Lemons share stage with special fan during San Jose performance

OPM pop-rock band Orange and Lemons shared the stage with a person with disability (PWD) whose view was initially blocked by some standing fans when the act performed in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

The OPM icon on Wednesday posted a video of them performing with a bespectacled boy in a wheelchair near frontman Clem Castro, who was singing one of their hits, “Hanggang Kailan.”

The boy could be spotted bopping his head along with the music.

“During the last song, the audience at the front stood up. So this poor fella was blocked and was lifted on stage,” the band said on Facebook on Wednesday.

“We signaled the security to bring him right next to us to share the stage. Anyone in San Jose [know] who he is? ‘Cause we would like to personally apologize,” they added.

Orange and Lemons also wrote the following in their video: “Sharing the stage with a special music fan.”

The video has amassed 94,000 views, 4,800 likes and reactions and almost 400 comments so far.

Some Pinoys also lauded the band for their gesture to the young fan.

“Thank you for standing up for Persons with Disabilities. We need more people like you. Here’s to a more inclusive society,” a Facebook user said.

“Thank you, Sir, for doing your best to the crowd!!! Still… the power and passion is there…” another user wrote.

Orange and Lemons went to the Governor and Vice Governor’s Night for the 114th San Jose Founding Anniversary at the San Jose Town Plaza in Occidental Mindoro on April 30.

The band is behind the hits “Hanggang Kailan,” “Heaven Knows,” “Yakap Sa Dilim,” “Abot Kamay,” and the “Pinoy Big Brother” theme “Pinoy Ako.”

Apart from them, other personalities who graced the event were Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz, OPM band John Borja, Sparkle GMA P-pop group CLOUD 7 and host-comedian Fujiko Pie.

TGT Artists, the town’s local talents, also performed at the event. They are composed of Jonathan Morales, The Melodies, Up4beat, Larry Yuzon, Jazzwell Black, Baybayin Dance Troupe and The Acrobat Duo.