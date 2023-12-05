Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes Occidental Mindoro, shakes parts of Metro Manila

(Updated 6:24 p.m.) The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Tuesday recorded a magnitude 5.9 quake in Occidental Mindoro at 4:23 p.m.
This was felt by residents in some parts of Metro Manila, according to social media post.
We’ve received reports of an earthquake felt in different parts of Metro Manila. Did you feel it too? Tell us your location. pic.twitter.com/qDdJhE8dMd
— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) December 5, 2023
Phivolcs reported that the tremor’s epicenter was traced 13.84°North, 120.18°East – 007 kilometers South 76° East of Lubang, Occidental Mindoro. It was tectonic in origin.
#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeOccidentalMindoro
Earthquake Information No.1
Date and Time: 05 December 2023 – 04:23 PM
Magnitude = 5.9
Depth = 079 km
Location = 13.84°N, 120.18°E – 007 km S 76° E of Lubang (Occidental Mindoro)https://t.co/JyDNWJUGuW pic.twitter.com/sL0GRwGtF5
— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) December 5, 2023
Phivolcs recorded the following intensities in several parts of the country, including Metro Manila. It was felt the strongest at Intensity V considered strong by the institute’s earthquake intensity scale.
During Intensity V, a quake is felt by most people indoors and outdoors and a strong shaking and rocking is felt throughout building.
Intensity V (strong)
- Lubang, Occidental Mindoro
- Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
Intensity IV (moderately strong)
- City of Makati
- Quezon City
- City of Taguig
- City of Malolos, City of Meycauayan, Obando, at Plaridel, Bulacan
- Floridablanca, Pampanga
- San Jose, Batangas
- City of Tagaytay, Cavite
Intensity III (weak)
- City of Caloocan
- City of Pasig
- Cuenca at Talisay, Batangas
- City of Bacoor, at City of General Trias, Cavite
- Rodriguez, Rizal
- Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro
Intensity II (slightly felt)
- City of Marikina
- City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan
- Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija
- Lucban, Quezon
- San Mateo, Rizal
- Odiongan, Romblon
Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)
- City of San Fernando, Pampanga
- City of San Pedro, Laguna
- Mauban, Quezon
The state seismologists in its first update said that there could be aftershocks from the earthquake event.
