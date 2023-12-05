Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes Occidental Mindoro, shakes parts of Metro Manila

(Updated 6:24 p.m.) The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Tuesday recorded a magnitude 5.9 quake in Occidental Mindoro at 4:23 p.m.

This was felt by residents in some parts of Metro Manila, according to social media post.

We’ve received reports of an earthquake felt in different parts of Metro Manila. Did you feel it too? Tell us your location. pic.twitter.com/qDdJhE8dMd — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) December 5, 2023

Phivolcs reported that the tremor’s epicenter was traced 13.84°North, 120.18°East – 007 kilometers South 76° East of Lubang, Occidental Mindoro. It was tectonic in origin.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeOccidentalMindoro

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 05 December 2023 – 04:23 PM

Magnitude = 5.9

Depth = 079 km

Location = 13.84°N, 120.18°E – 007 km S 76° E of Lubang (Occidental Mindoro)https://t.co/JyDNWJUGuW pic.twitter.com/sL0GRwGtF5 — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) December 5, 2023

Phivolcs recorded the following intensities in several parts of the country, including Metro Manila. It was felt the strongest at Intensity V considered strong by the institute’s earthquake intensity scale.

During Intensity V, a quake is felt by most people indoors and outdoors and a strong shaking and rocking is felt throughout building.

Intensity V (strong)

Lubang, Occidental Mindoro

Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity IV (moderately strong)

City of Makati

Quezon City

City of Taguig

City of Malolos, City of Meycauayan, Obando, at Plaridel, Bulacan

Floridablanca, Pampanga

San Jose, Batangas

City of Tagaytay, Cavite

Intensity III (weak)

City of Caloocan

City of Pasig

Cuenca at Talisay, Batangas

City of Bacoor, at City of General Trias, Cavite

Rodriguez, Rizal

Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity II (slightly felt)

City of Marikina

City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan

Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija

Lucban, Quezon

San Mateo, Rizal

Odiongan, Romblon

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)

City of San Fernando, Pampanga

City of San Pedro, Laguna

Mauban, Quezon

The state seismologists in its first update said that there could be aftershocks from the earthquake event.

RELATED: Buildings evacuated as quake rattles Philippine capital