Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes Occidental Mindoro, shakes parts of Metro Manila

By
Rosette Adel
-
December 5, 2023 - 4:47 PM
Map showing the epicenter of the magntitude 5.9 quake in Occidental Mindoro. (Phivolcs/Twitter)

(Updated 6:24 p.m.) The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Tuesday recorded a magnitude 5.9 quake in Occidental Mindoro at 4:23 p.m.

This was felt by residents in some parts of Metro Manila, according to social media post.

Phivolcs reported that the tremor’s epicenter was traced 13.84°North, 120.18°East – 007 kilometers South 76° East of Lubang, Occidental Mindoro. It was tectonic in origin.

Phivolcs recorded the following intensities in several parts of the country, including Metro Manila. It was felt the strongest at Intensity V considered strong by the institute’s earthquake intensity scale.

During Intensity V, a quake is felt by most people indoors and outdoors and a strong shaking and rocking is felt throughout building.

Intensity V (strong)

  • Lubang, Occidental Mindoro
  • Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity IV (moderately strong)

  • City of Makati
  • Quezon City
  • City of Taguig
  • City of Malolos, City of Meycauayan, Obando, at Plaridel, Bulacan
  • Floridablanca, Pampanga
  • San Jose, Batangas
  • City of Tagaytay, Cavite

Intensity III (weak)

  • City of Caloocan
  • City of Pasig
  • Cuenca at Talisay, Batangas
  • City of Bacoor, at City of General Trias, Cavite
  • Rodriguez, Rizal
  • Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity II (slightly felt)

  • City of Marikina
  • City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan
  • Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija
  • Lucban, Quezon
  • San Mateo, Rizal
  • Odiongan, Romblon

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)

  • City of San Fernando, Pampanga
  • City of San Pedro, Laguna
  • Mauban, Quezon

The state seismologists in its first update said that there could be aftershocks from the earthquake event.

