Video edit showing print ads featuring Maja Salvador amuses netizens

A video posted by a TikTok user amused Filipinos for featuring several print advertisements of a hair product which was endorsed by actress Maja Salvador.

TikTok user @sha4911 posted a video featuring print ads of Keratin Plus that can be seen when one reportedly drives along the North Luzon Expressway.

“Damay-damay na tayo lahat dito,” she wrote with emojis of a loudly crying face and laughing faces.

The video was edited to include Maja’s voice in her viral ad, in which she repeats some phrases in an unserious manner.

It has earned almost 800,000 plays, 150,800 heart reactions, over 940 comments and 6,149 bookmarks so far.

The content was also posted by a meme and pop culture account.

“Gusto lang namin dumaan,” it said within the video with a crying emoji.

Damay damay na ‘to 🫠 pic.twitter.com/BA9wg5X4aq — FTTM • Pinoy Pop Culture (@FTTM_PH) May 16, 2024

Last month, Maja amused Filipinos with her new Keratin Plus commercial where she repeats some of her scripted phrases with an unserious tone and exaggerated facial expressions.

An online user previously claimed it could be a reference to the actress’ speaking style in an old video in which she randomly repeated some words with emotion.

READ: ‘Favoriiittteee?!’: Maja Salvador exchanges quips with Jericho Rosales over viral ad