‘Favoriiittteee?!’: Maja Salvador exchanges quips with Jericho Rosales over viral ad

Actress Maja Salvador responded to Jericho Rosales who commented on her viral hair product advertisement that has been amusing the online community.

The soon-to-be mom on Tuesday reposted the actor’s Instagram Story featuring her ad for Keratin Plus.

“yu krak me up,” Jericho wrote with a laughing emoji.

He also tagged the actress’ account to make her aware of his reaction.

It reached Maja, who also poked fun at her ad.

“Kaya mu ku favorite! Favoriiittteee?!” she responded with a zany face emoji.

Maja also posted the ad on her Instagram account with a caption that mimicked her way of speaking in the commercial.

“Did you know that I use Keratin Plus to make me feel beautiful… Keeeratin!? It makes me feel beautifuuuuul!?” she wrote.

The post also caught Jericho’s attention, who wrote in the comments: “Hahahahahahahaahahahahha”

The ad features Maja repeating some of her words in an unserious manner and with an exaggerated facial expression.

It has amused social media users, with at least two accounts posting it on their pages.

Meme page @pinoy_reaction posted a screengrab of one of Maja’s expressions in the ad with the caption: “A photo you can hear”

A photo you can hear pic.twitter.com/BxjO1Uomvx — P1noy Reaction (@pinoy_reaction) April 29, 2024

Another meme page, FTTM, also posted the video on Facebook with the text: “Nilaro ‘yung commercial.” It was accompanied by a crying emoji.

Keratin Plus posted the ad on Facebook on April 26 with the caption:

Para kay Maja, ang ganda ng hair ay nakikita sa paulit-ulit na pag-alaga with #KERATINplus.

#AngKERATINnaMayPLUS*

*with regular use

An online user claimed that it could be a reference to Maja’s speaking style in an old video in which she randomly repeated some words with emotion.

inspo ng ads ay sarili nya rin jusko ka majapic.twitter.com/fBGEdLVIfs https://t.co/ZjCR8hAMHz — bini kae ☆ (@pantr0picock) April 29, 2024

Maja is expecting her first child with her husband, businessman Rambo Nuñez.