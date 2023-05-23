Viral: NLEX Corp, owner give update on horse spotted along expressway

A horse spotted galloping along the southbound side of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) last Friday has been safely returned to its owners.

This was what NLEX Corporation, the one operating the expressway, said in its response to a query on social media, where videos of the animal went viral.

According to an automobile publication, the horse was spotted between Pampanga’s San Fernando and San Simon around 9:30 p.m. on May 19.

Facebook user Nicomedes Halili also shared videos of the horse galloping on the expressway.

Another report said that the animal was reported missing by its owner to NLEX’s San Fernando Customer Service Center.

NLEX Corporation reportedly said that the horse was turned over to Barangay Sta. Monica in San Simon, Pampanga at approximately 10:52 p.m.

“According to the owner’s statement, the [colt] had escaped from its stable located at the NLEX underpass… in Barangay San Felipe, San Fernando, Pampanga,” it said, as quoted by GMA Integrated News.

The owner was advised to claim it in Sta. Monica.

Meanwhile, the video posted by an automobile publication reached Facebook user Kenneth Kurt Soriano Villarica, who said that they were able to recover the horse hours after the post was uploaded.

“Na-recover po namin sa Sta. Monica, San Simon po, pawis na pawis, sobra [s]akit na po ng paa,” he commented to one of the online users.

Villarica also explained how the horse could’ve gone loose.

“Bali ‘yung kwadra po kasi namin sa ilalim po mismo ng tulay ng [NLEX], tapos umakyat po siya sa taas kaya nakarating po siya diyan [sa NLEX], nasa 7 km [kilometers] ang tinakbo niya, sir,” he wrote in the comments.

In an interview with Top Gear Philippines, Villarica said that the horse’s name is Dixie.

She was found safe, although she had sore feet due to running along the expressway.

“Malayo-layo po kasi tinakbo niya eh, kaya napupudpud po kuko niya,” Villarica said to the publication.

He added that Dixie’s stable was located somewhere under the bridge.

Villarica on May 20 shared a video to update social media users that the horse is already safe and within their care.

According to his profile, Villarica is a horse rider.

The NLEX is an 84-kilometer expressway connecting Balintawak in Quezon City to Mabalacat, Pampanga.