Maja Salvador teased as ‘patient’ in ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ promo vid

Actress Maja Salvador was spotted as a detained supernatural creature in a video clip for Netflix‘s upcoming “Gyeongseong Creature” series.

Netflix initially teased viewers that Maja would be part of the Korean thriller.

It uploaded pictures of her behind bars inside a place called Onseong Hospital. In the pictures, the actress donned an orange prison uniform with her disheveled hair.

“This patient at Onseong Hospital really said ‘Wag ako!’ Makakalabas kaya siya?” the post reads.

The ‘Wag ako’ remark is one of the iconic lines of Maja’s character Ivy Aguas in ABS-CBN’s hit teleserye “Wild Flower.”

“Hindi magpapatalo si Park Seo-jun at Han So-hee sa Gyeongseong Creature! Abangan bukas,” it added.

On January 3, Netflix released its promotional video for the second part of “Gyeongseong Creature.”

The minute-long video featured Maja as a detained patient at the fictional Onseong Hospital. Korean stars Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee, both main characters of the series, were investigating the hospital when they saw a sketch of the Filipino actress.

Patient Maja later appeared to have broken out of the facility. Park and Han saw a glimpse of a scary-looking monster that her character turned into.

In the caption, Netflix once again referenced an iconic line of Ivy Aguas.

“Sandale! Kalma lang kayo! Dumaan lang si Maja sa Onseong Hospital. Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee take a minor detour before Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 arrives on January 5,” the post reads.

The video advertisement has since garnered 425,000 views and 38,000 reactions on Facebook.

Set in early 1945, “Gyeongseong Creature” follows a wealthy pawnshop owner Jang Tae-Sang (Park) and a sleuth Yoon Chae-Ok (Han) who found a hidden world of strange creatures at the mysterious Onseong Hospital in Gyeongseong (modern-day Seoul).

The first seven episodes of the series can now be streamed on Netflix. The last three episodes are set to premiere on January 5.