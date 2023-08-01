That ‘Wildflower’ scene: Pinoys poke fun at ‘clone’ comment as Maja weds Rambo

Social media users poked fun at some diehard AlDub fans by joking that the newlywed actress-host Maja Salvador, who got married in Bali, Indonesia was just a “clone.”

A Twitter user on Monday, July 31 responded to a news update reporting the actress’ marriage to businessman Rambo Nuñez Ortega by sharing an image from her 2017 award-winning series “Wildflower.”

The image featured the actress as Ivy Aguas walking down the aisle in a black wedding gown to marry fictional Governor Arnaldo Ardiente Torillo (played by RK Bagatsing).

It was taken from the revenge drama’s 125th episode, aired on Aug. 9, 2017.

Dubbed the “Wildest Wedding,” Maja’s character in the series decided to wear black on the normally white-veiled occasion as it signified a warning to her enemies that there would be bigger things to come.

The character’s “bride in black” getup also represented the wedding as a dark point in Ivy’s life since she was to marry the son of her enemies — the powerful Ardientes.

It was a necessity for Ivy to get closer to avenging her slain father and the sufferings that her mother had gone through with them.

In the series, Maja’s character wore a black bridal gown with a black-colored veil, black heels, and a black manicure. Her character also carried a bouquet of dark violet flowers — the color of wilting flowers.

The wedding episodes became such a hit among Filipinos that the Kapamilya series reportedly scored an all-time high national TV rating. It also trended on Twitter globally with the hashtag “#WildflowerWildestWedding.”

“Clone lang ‘to! Matagal [nang] kinasal si Maja sa simbahan ng Poblacion Ardiente!” a Twitter user joked while sharing the image of the actress’ character walking down the aisle.

Another Twitter user shared a clip of the particular “Wildflower” episode and joked:

“Hindi po talaga si @dprincessmaja Maja Salvador ‘yung kinasal. Matagal na po [siyang] kasal noong 2018 pa. Clone lang po [niya ‘yung] nakikita [niyo], parang ‘yung kay Maine.”

The tweets were a response to the news of Maja’s real-life wedding to Rambo in a chapel at a five-star luxury resort in Indonesia.

The actress married her longtime beau on July 30, who she met in 2010 when she was in her early 20s.

The couple separated after a four-month relationship to focus on building their careers.

By 2019, Maja confirmed that they had rekindled their romance.

Three years later, the actress got engaged to him.

Their marriage was attended by big names in the showbiz industry like her niece Janella Salvador, actors Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Labhati, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia, John Lloyd Cruz, and Miles Ocampo.

Newlywed Maine Mendoza, who recently tied the knot with Rep. Arjo Atayde (Quezon City, First District), was also present as a bridesmaid.

The ‘clone’

Meanwhile, the quips about a “clone” was a jab at some diehard AlDub (Alden Richards and Maine’s Yaya Dub) fans who insisted that Arjo had married a “clone” of the actress-host.

Maine married the actor-politician at the Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges in Baguio City on July 28.

The affair was a star-studded occasion that had the likes of Maricel Soriano, the TVJ trio (Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon), KathNiel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla), MJ Lastimosa, Enchong Dee, Joseph Marco, and Maja herself attending.

The wedding, however, was dismissed by some AlDub loyalists who falsely insisted that Arjo did not marry the “real” Maine.

For them, Maine was already “married” to Alden Richards, the other half of the former AlDub tandem.

The actress used to portray Yaya Dub in “Eat Bulaga‘s” popular “Kalyeserye” segment, which followed the old-fashioned courtship between her and Alden, dubbed the “Pambansang Bae.”

The AlDub tandem first met onscreen in 2015.

By mid-2018, Maine and Alden went their separate ways to pursue solo projects.

The following year, the actress announced her engagement with Arjo.

Maine previously shared that she has privately messaged some diehard AlDub fans to say that she is romantically involved with Arjo, and not Alden.

Alden’s father also said that his son has no wife or child.

Earlier this month, Alden himself said that he and Maine are not married and do not have any children.

“We don’t have a child, we’re not married… everything. The reality is this: Maine is engaged to Arjo and they’re getting married,” he said in a July 13 report before.