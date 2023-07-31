Still from Alden, Maine’s 2017 TV series resurfaces after Atayde-Mendoza wedding

A still from a 2017 GMA drama series featuring actors Maine Mendoza and Alden Richards in wedding attires resurfaced on Facebook after the former’s real-life wedding last Friday.

The actress was married to her longtime crush, Rep. Arjo Atayde (Quezon City, First District) on July 28, a date which has a significant meaning to the couple.

It was when Maine famously tweeted “Arjo cutie” as a teenage fan in 2013.

It was also on July 28, 2018 when the couple reportedly first met, particularly in a story conference for “Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles” starring Coco Martin and Vic Sotto.

Fast forward to 2023, Maine and Arjo took their relationship to the next level and married each other on the same date at the Alphaland Baguio Mountain Lodges Chapel.

The wedding was attended by several guests from the showbiz industry such as Maricel Soriano, the TVJ trio (Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon), KathNiel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla), MJ Lastimosa, Maja Salvador, Enchong Dee and Joseph Marco, among others.

Despite being star-studded, the occasion was intimate as guests were requested not to post on social media on the day itself to keep the celebration “as intimate as possible” and to allow guests and the couple privacy.

The couple got engaged in July 2022.

Meanwhile, an old picture of Maine and her former “AlDub” on-screen partner, Alden, resurfaced following the actress’ real-life wedding.

It was a still from their 2017 Kapuso drama romance-comedy (romcom) series “Destined to be Yours,” where their character DJ Sunshine and Benjie tie the knot in their finale episode.

Maine’s character is showing off her ring with a grin, while Alden’s character looks at her happily.

The title of the series can be seen in the lower right corner of the picture, indicating that it came from the romcom and is fictional.

It was posted on the official Facebook page of Maine in 2017.

The picture has earned 42,000 likes and reactions, 15,000 shares, and 4,200 comments.

Despite it being posted six years ago, the image has been gaining traction anew as Facebook users recently pepper the comments section following Maine’s real-life wedding.

Some wrote congratulatory messages while others claim it explained other diehard AlDub fans’ “delusional” belief that Maine was married to Alden instead of Arjo.

“Ah, eto pala sinasabi ni Manang na totoong kasal,” a Facebook user wrote with an eyeroll emoji.

The comment has earned 1,100 pure laughing reactions.

“Congratulations po,” another Facebook user wrote with a hugging emoji.

Over the weekend, some diehard fans of AlDub are in disbelief over the wedding of Maine and Arjo. Some of their tweets indicate that they believe that Arjo married a “clone” of Maine.

A Twitter account posted a screengrab of an AlDub fan’s tweet about the so-called “clone.”

Tignan: Arjo, magpapakasal sa clone ni Maine Mendoza, totoong Maine, nag aalaga ng 3 anak. pic.twitter.com/lIls0xBCaR — Anima Cristi Fermin (@altcristyfermin) July 28, 2023

“Balita ko garden wedding daw ang ganap sa Baguio… hahaha… forecast, maghapon uulan… good luck… paano, walang simbahang papayag sa Fake na kasal. Anyway, ‘di naman totoong [Maine] ‘yun… si Clonie ang ikakasal kay [Arjo]. Nandun nag-aalaga ng 3 [tatlo] anak si Mumshie,” a Twitter user also wrote.

Last year, Maine opened up about some AlDub fans’ stubbornness in believing she and Alden are a real-life couple and that they have kids.

The actress previously shared that she has privately messaged some AlDub fans on Twitter to tell them the truth. However, they continue to push her away, claiming it was just an “admin” running her Twitter account and that she and Alden are a couple.

Alden’s father also addressed the diehard fans in 2019 by saying that his son has no wife or child.

Earlier this month, the actor reiterated that he and Maine are not married and that they do not have children.

However, he said that he does not want to “crush” the AlDub fans’ hearts “or rub it in their faces by saying it over and over.”

“Maine has said her piece. I’ve said my piece. But if [believing we’re married] will make them happy, let’s just let them be. Whatever it is that they want to speculate about, it’s up to them. But we’re still grateful for all the support we have received during our time. It’s the truth,” Alden said in a July 13 report.

He added that he is sincerely happy for Maine and Arjo as a real-life couple.

AlDub tandem

The tandem first met onscreen in 2015, when Maine was still known as “Yaya Dub,” the companion of Lola Nidora (Willy Bayola) in “Eat Bulaga‘s” Juan For All, All For Juan segment.

The two eventually appeared in the Kalyeserye segment which followed the courtship of Alden, dubbed the “Pambansang Bae,” and “Yaya Dub.”

At that time, Maine became popular for her viral Dubsmash videos where she lip-synchs to famous dialogues and imitates personalities like Kris Aquino. This inspired her nickname in the “Kalyeserye” segment.

The segment followed Yaya Dub and Alden’s courtship in an old-fashioned way, highlighting values such as showing respect for the elders and waiting for things to fall into place (known as “tamang panahon”).

By mid-2018, the actors had gone their separate ways.

The following year, Maine publicized her then-dating status with Arjo.