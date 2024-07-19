Supervisor of fast food chain praised for going beyond by providing meal to elderly

A supervisor of a fast food chain in Marikina City was lauded by the online community for providing a full meal to an elderly individual who had only asked for water.

Facebook user Drew Buena shared a heartwarming encounter while eating in a branch of Jollibee at Riverbanks North Triangle in Marikina on June 20.

According to him, an elderly man approached the counter and asked for water.

“Uhaw na uhaw talaga siya,” Buena said.

He said the man had two glasses of water.

The man was then asked by the supervisor if he had already eaten.

Buena said the man was given two pieces of chicken — one original and one spicy, and two pieces of rice.

“Talagang gutom na gutom siya kasi tinitingnan ko habang kumakain, pero ‘di ako nagpahalata, baka mailang. Naubos niya ang dalawang rice at dalawang chimken. Isang spicy at hindi spicy na chimken,” he wrote on a Facebook post.

Buena said his heart “melted” at the incident.

“It does not cost anything to be kind. It is what a good heart does for free. Kindness can really go a long way and it is the most important quality in a human being. Kindness really is a virtue,” he said.

Buena’s post has garnered 3,400 likes and reactions and 888 shares so far.

Some identified the supervisor in the comments as Kel Padriga.

Meanwhile, the mentioned Facebook user has been leaving a “love” reaction in the comments tagging his profile.

The viral post has also helped reunite the elderly man with his children.

News Scooper identified him as Pamfilo Amper, a 70-year-old former jeepney driver with Alzheimer’s disease.

As of June 24, he is already reunited with his family.