AFP colonel denies online claims of generals ‘walking out’ in meeting with Marcos

“This did not happen.”

Colonel Mike Logico denied online claims of generals “walking out” in a command conference to “protest against a top government official” of the Marcos administration.

He responded to a Facebook post by Jun Abines who cited a vlog, whose source was a radio station broadcaster.

Abines claimed that generals of the Armed Forces of the Philippines “walked out” during the AFP’s First Semester 2024 Command Conference at Camp Aguinaldo on July 4.

He alleged that it was “sign of disagreement and protest against a top government official.”

“A top-ranking AFP General who was participating in a Command Conference, at GHQ Camp Aguinaldo suddenly stood up, salute the top civilian government official presiding the meeting and said: Permission to leave, sir!” Abines wrote on July 16.

“The said General walked out in the middle of the meeting!

As the top General leave the conference, several Generals also leave the room as a sign of support to the top General who walked out first,” he added.

Abines commented that the story was “very revealing,” claiming that “many” men in uniform “are already sick and tired with all the bullsh*t this administration is doing.”

His post was spotted by Logico, who denied the claims and flagged the source in the vlog, who was Retired Brigadier Gen. Johnny Macanas Jr.

“Repeat offender na ‘yan,” Logico said in the comments section of Abines’ post, referring to Macanas.

“I was there at the command conference, 04 July 2024. This did not happen,” he added.

Some Facebook users also claimed that the supposed “walk out” could have happened before Logico entered the venue.

“Impossible. We were all instructed to be present at the venue [one] hour before the President arrives. This is standard protocol..” the colonel said.

Logico also said that he was among the military officers who “briefed the president” at the event.

“The one who posted the blog was not present,” he responded to Abines.

Logico also replied to a concerned Facebook user who was disturbed by the supposed “walk out” that showed “cowardice.”

“Don’t worry. This never happened,” he responded.

The colonel’s responses also made the rounds on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

The AFP also denied such claims and said that it was “fake news.”

“I was there personally. There was nothing of that sort that happened. It was a professional exchange of ideas and discussions,” AFP spokesperson Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla said at a press briefing.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 4 headed the mid-year command conference at the AFP General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, which was attended by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo, and AFP Chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.

Service unit commanders, ground commanders and other high-ranking officials were also present on the occasion.

During the conference, ground commanders presented detailed updates on their respective operations and their assessment of internal and external security threats.

Brawner said Marcos also instructed the military to de-escalate tensions with China in the West Philippine Sea.