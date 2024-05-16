‘Are you on OnlyFans?’: R’Bonney Gabriel shares encounter while in BGC

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel shared that she was approached by someone in the Bonifacio Global City who asked if she was on the online platform OnlyFans.

The Filipino-American beauty queen has been in the Philippines since April for “special projects” and for her role as a host of the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation on May 22.

She also appeared in an episode of the game show “Family Feud Philippines,” where she taught comedienne Sugar Mercado how to do a “pasarela” or a runway walk as a beauty queen.

On May 16, R’Bonney posted a video of her preparation for the television appearance, in which she also shared an encounter with her followers.

“So the other day, I was sitting at BGC and this guy comes up to me and tells me he likes my outfit,” she narrated.

“And so, I’m like, okay, thank you. And then he starts asking me what I do. ‘I just model here.’ He goes, ‘Oh, are you on OnlyFans?’ And I was like, ‘What? No. Like, are you pranking me?'” the beauty queen added.

Apart from being a beauty queen, R’Bonney is a sustainable fashion designer.

The encounter earned different reactions from online users, including pageant coach Jamie Hadfield.

“You never have my blessing to be on OnlyFans. You’re too good for that (but you already know that),” she wrote with a heart emoji.

“Helloooooo, random guy, [you] talking to our Miss Universe 2022, duuuh,” another online user reacted.

“‘Are you on OnlyFans?’ LMAOOOOOO,” another user exclaimed with laughing emojis.

“Hahahaha [you are] so cute. ‘[Are you] pranking me.’ Girlll,” commented another user with laughing emojis.

OnlyFans is an online platform where content creators can publish paywalled content and chat with subscribers.

Other forms of monetization include direct messaging, tips, pay-per-view content and livestreaming.

It has become popular among adult content creators, who use it to make money by selling pictures and videos, among other things.