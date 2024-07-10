BGC responds to pickpocket incident involving footballer Yi-young Park

The management of Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City addressed a pickpocket incident that South Korean professional footballer Yi-young Park encountered last week.

BGC confirmed the incident and said the athlete “received immediate assistance from a BGC security officer” during the event.

Yi-young was also “offered additional support to file a police report at the Police Sub-Station inside BGC,” which they said he “declined.”

“BGC remains vigilant in observing measures and actively cooperating with the local authorities to ensure that safety remains an utmost priority within its spaces,” the administration said in a statement.

Last July 4, Yi-young shared a clip of ladies walking away from him and covering their faces after attempting to steal from him while walking in front of an establishment.

He was able to run after them and retrieve his wallet, but “some cash” was already missing. His cards and IDs were intact.

Yi-young said that while he sought the help of some security guards in the area, the latter “didn’t react.”

“I hope that you all remain alert and careful that something like this never happens again. Be safe, everyone,” the footballer said before.

BGC is a central business and lifestyle district and major financial hub that prides itself on its lush parks and open spaces.