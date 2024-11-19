Spotlight on Fort Strip as Nectar Nightclub explains reason for pending closure

Amid the pending closure of a popular LGBTQ-friendly bar in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City another revelation in its announcement surprised some Filipinos who learned the news.

Nectar Nightclub, which opened in 2016 and calls itself the “premium LBGTQ+ clubbing venue in the nation,” will permanently close its doors in the area on Jan. 1, 2025.

Its last day of operations will be on Dec. 31, 2024.

“It’s the end of an era, but also a moment to celebrate the unforgettable experiences we’ve shared,” the bar said in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 17.

Nectar announced it will hold a series of “farewell events” for the patrons to “relive” their “best moments together.”

These include a “Poison Christmas Tree Lighting,” a “Drag Cartel Season 6 Special,” and “Last Dance: The Official Closing Party.”

The club cited The Fort Strip‘s “upcoming closure” as the reason for the cessation of its operation, adding that it is “already planning for the next chapter.”

Some Filipinos who learned of the closure were intrigued by the reason concerning The Fort Strip.

“Nectar is closing on January 1, 2025, citing that The Fort will also close at the same time,” a Pinoy wrote on Reddit.

“Okay, I’m more interested dun sa second part ng post because, kahit nasa tapat lang kami ng Nectar (office), wala akong alam na magsasara din The Fort entirely,” the Redditor added.

“Pero, ano kaya ipapalit nila [diyan]?” the online user continued.

“Matagal na balita na ide-demolish [‘yung] Fort Strip, pero, mukhang finally, matutuloy na, kasi [‘yung] vet na pinupuntahan ko [doon], lilipat din,” another Reddit user commented.

“‘Yung buong Fort Strip magsasara din????” a different user asked with shocked emojis.

“Apparently, yes. ‘Yung salon kasi na pinupuntahan ko [doon], lilipat na daw,” another Redditor responded.

“[Mawawala na ba] ang Fort Strip?” asked a different user.

A Reddit user claiming to be a former employee of a company alleged that the plan to remove The Fort Strip had been in place “before the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Pero dahil nga nag-pandemic, naudlot. Ang naka-plano na talaga [diyan] ay mga condos and commercial buildings,” the online user added.

The same topic was also discussed on another subreddit, where an online user claimed to have seen a “masterplan” about BGC before.

“That block where The Fort Strip currently sits is actually planned to have a number of high-rise buildings, around [five] nga ata na towers ‘yun,” the Redditor alleged.

The Fort Strip is home to various bars and restaurants, making it a popular after-work hangout spot.

In 2019, a website suggested that its future was “uncertain,” saying that “the plan to redevelop the whole plot into blocks of high-rise corporate and residential buildings is always looming on the horizon.”

“Who knows what this place will look like in another four years?” it said.