‘Tech with Love’: Pop-up event you can enjoy in BGC this weekend

An information and communications technology provider would bring another creative and innovative technology through its two-day “Tech with Love” pop-up event in Bonifacio Global Center (BGC), Taguig City.

The space on 5th Avenue in BGC would turn into a Pet Panda Wonderland with Huawei Philippines’ pop-up event happening from November 9 to November 10, allowing the attendees to explore different interactive zones in the area.

Guests could engage with the technology, which focused on emotional well-being, health and creativity, available in the stations.

Interactive zones

In “The Only Emotion That Matters” station, attendees need to answer a few questions about their current mood. It would be the basis of a pet panda on display in reflecting the emotions of the participants.

Huawei Philippines also provided its guests attending the event a space to be active in “Let’s Light Up Our Rings Together,” a sports zone station.

An activity ring would light up once the attendees who rode the installed stationary bicycle achieved a specific fitness goal. Guests could also connect with other participants and celebrate a finished activity with one another.

With the use of Huawei TruSense technology, participants could monitor their physical health in the “Every Heartbeat Makes TruSense” station.

Guests could generate a health report that covers nine body indicators, such as heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen and skin temperature.

Attendees who want to express their creativity and limitless imagination with GoPaint could visit the “Go Paint Your Imagination” station.

The “Happiness is Simple” station, the final zone, would feature Pet Panda installations, where guests could take pictures.

The tech brand is also expected to unveil its newest innovations, such as the Huawei Watch GT 5 series, Huawei Watch D2, and Huawei MatePad Pro12.2, at the event.

Filipino celebrities Jericho Rosales and Sofia Andres would also join the event to share about how Huawei technology assists them in their activities and emotional wellness.

Win a prize

Guests attending the event could also join and win from the #HuaweiTechWithLove Challenge by producing and posting a creative video on TikTok about their favorite interactive zones in the event.

For those who were not able to participate in the event onsite, they could still join the challenge by creating a video with the Huawei Watch GT 5 series in Huawei Experience Stores.

Participants who would participate in the challenge should write a witty caption featuring what they love about the Huawei Watch GT 5 series with the #HuaweiTechWithLove hashtag.

They should also tag @HUAWEIMobilePH to submit their entries.

The submission will run from November 9 to November 10.

Huawei offers telecommunications networks, smart devices, information technology, and cloud services. Its products and services are available in over 170 countries.