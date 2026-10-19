What to expect at Big Bad Wolf Books’ BGC debut

Book hunters will have another place to browse this November as Big Bad Wolf Books brings its book sale to Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City for the first time.

The book sale will feature titles across genres, from popular fiction to children’s books and collectible editions.

Among the authors whose works will be available are Rebecca Yarros, Sarah J. Maas and Freida McFadden.

The selection will also include special editions that are rarely available in the Philippines.

Collectors can look out for limited first-edition signed copies and serial-numbered books from Goldsboro Books, which is joining the event.

Another featured title is Jeffrey Archer’s “Adam & Eve,” scheduled for international release in October and described by the organizers as the author’s final book.

The event’s preview also lists Rebecca Yarros’ “Fourth Wing,” including deluxe and special editions; Hwang Bo-reum’s “Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop”; Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s “Crime and Punishment”; Richard Osman’s “The Thursday Murder Club”; Sarah J. Maas’ “House of Flame and Shadow”; and Abby Jimenez’s “The Friend Zone.”

Families will find an expanded children’s section organized by age group.

The sale will also have an Unbelievable Titles category, with books starting at P60. Discounts across the selection can reach up to 95%.

The event’s theme, “There’s a Book for Every Kind of You,” covers titles related to interests such as food, fitness, travel, art, music, gaming, parenting, business and hobbies. The selection is intended to cater to readers with different interests and reading habits.

Big Bad Wolf Books founder and executive director Jacqueline Ng said they are bringing the sale back to Metro Manila with a wider selection of fiction, international bestsellers, children’s books and hard-to-find reads.

TJ Cuenca, head of marketing at BGC, welcomed the event to the district, which is home to a mix of food, fashion, art, work, entertainment and cultural activities.

Big Bad Wolf Books partners Tim Yap and Charmaine Palermo also attended the launch.

Tim encouraged readers to “really immerse yourself in books” and give others “the gift of books,” which he described as “the gift of learning.”

Founded in Malaysia in 2009, Big Bad Wolf Books has held sales in more than 55 cities across 17 countries as part of its effort to make books more affordable and accessible.

The BGC edition will be held daily from 10 a.m. to midnight from November 5 to 15 at the fifth floor of Park Triangle Mall, Taguig. Admission is free.