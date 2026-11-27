A Mandaluyong traffic enforcer faced criticism after being caught smoking while on duty, despite the city’s restrictions on smoking in public places.

A Filipino on Thursday, November 26, shared a video showing a female traffic enforcer standing beside another enforcer in an area that appeared to be along EDSA near the Shaw Boulevard intersection.

The female enforcer appeared to be smoking, although it was unclear from the video whether she was holding a vape.

The uploader, however, claimed that she was “vaping.”

“Pwede naman pala, eh. Sila nga nagagawa nila. So, paano? Imagine, a traffic officer vaping in a designated no-smoking area while on duty,” Threads user Keng wrote.

“Meanwhile, ordinary citizens get an instant ticket or a P3,000 fine for violations. Rules are rules, right? Ganito kami sa Pilipinas,” she added.

View on Threads

The post drew criticism from Filipinos, some of whom shared firsthand and secondhand accounts of people being reprimanded for smoking in the city’s public spaces.

“My brother has been caught smoking three times along Shaw Boulevard. Yes, he violated the law, and he paid the penalties. We are not denying his wrongdoing. But who holds these law enforcers accountable?” an online user asked,

“They are supposed to uphold the law, yet they are the ones abusing their authority and violating it. Just because they wear a uniform doesn’t mean they are above the law. If they expect the public to follow the rules, they should be the first ones to follow them,” the Threads user added.

“Kaya pass na sa Manda. Hahaha! Yes, I’ve been caught smoking there and got fined. Honestly, I don’t even want to be in that city unless it’s a matter of life and death,” another Threads user wrote.

“Imagine, I had just come from Mindoro and wasn’t even aware of their city ordinances. No warning whatsoever, just straight-up ticket. And the worst part? It was already 1 a.m! Hahaha,” the Threads user added.

“Naalala ko, nahuli ako diyan banda sa BPI, bawal daw kasi mag-vape. Kinuha info ko and such thing sa office nila. Tapos after an hour, dumaan ulit ako doon, nakita ko nag-yoyosi lang naman sila sa tabi ng office nila kung saan nila kinuha info ko,” another Threads user said.

“One time, nagsindi ako ng sigarilyo sa tapat ng isang condo diyan sa Manda, ‘yung mga tao nagsabi, ‘Bawal yosi dito boss, mahuli ka, 3k din ‘yun.’ Kaya itinapon ko agad sa papercup ng pinagkapehan ko. Only to find out may ganyan pala sa Mandaluyong — mismong enforcer pa,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Actually, bawal sila mag-vape or yosi while wearing their uniform. At least, that’s what my cousin told me,” another Threads user wrote.

The video was also posted on Facebook to bring attention to the incident.

City ordinance against smoking

The act may violate Mandaluyong City Ordinance No. 944 (series of 2023), which prohibits smoking and vaping in public places and imposes penalties on violators.

The ordinance defines public places as:

“All places, fixed or mobile that are accessible or open to the public or places for collective use, regardless of ownership or right to access, including but not limited to, school, workplaces, government facilities, establishments that provide food and drinks, accomodation, merchandise, professional services, entertainment in the likes of bingo areas, night establishments, cockpit arenas, or other services.”

It also covers:

“Outdoor spaces where facilities are available for the public or where a crowd of people would gather, such as, but not limited to, playgrounds, sport grounds or centers, church grounds, health or hospital compounds, transportation terminal, markets, parks, resorts, walkways or sidewalks, entrance ways, waiting areas, and the like.”

Under the ordinance, smoking is allowed only in designated smoking areas, which must not be located within 10 meters of entrances, exits, or places where people pass or congregate, among other restrictions.

First-time offenders face a P2,000 fine, while second-time offenders are fined P3,000. Third and subsequent violations carry a P5,000 fine or imprisonment of three to six months.