‘Community safety is top priority’: BGC addresses viral pedestrian ramming incident

Trigger Warning: Article contains descriptions of graphic pedestrian accident

The Bonifacio Global City (BGC) said that it considers community safety its “top priority” following the viral pedestrian ramming incident that happened in the district last week.

In a statement, the business district acknowledged that a female pedestrian and a black Toyota Fortuner were involved in an accident at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Rizal Drive on the morning of November 6.

It said that its BGC Lifeline Ambulance “promptly provided first aid on-site and transported the injured party to her chosen hospital.”

Lifeline Ambulance is an emergency ambulance service provider in the district.

BGC said that one of its traffic marshalls issued a ticket to the driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV).

“In line with established protocol, BGC’s Traffic Security Marshal issued a violation ticket to the driver involved, and both parties were subsequently handed over to the appropriate authorities,” it reportedly said in a statement, as quoted in a report.

“Community safety is a top priority in BGC. We remain committed to ensuring our roads are safe for all and urge road users to practice vigilance and share the road responsibly,” the business district said.

Last week, a rider from a motorcycle-hailing app shared a video of the incident, which showed the pedestrian, bank worker Nicole Mercado, walking in a crosswalk while the signal light was green in her direction.

As she was halfway through, an SUV ran a red light and passed through the intersection, hitting her and causing her to stumble onto the concrete road.

The Taguig police claimed the two parties settled in an arrangement or an “areglo,” but Mercado denied this and said she was not in the right state of mind then.

Some of those who saw the video shared similar experiences of encountering reckless drivers in the district who would ignore pedestrian crossings and beat red lights.

RELATED: Pedestrian crossing in intersection at BGC rammed by SUV

Meanwhile, Sen. Raffy Tulfo in his “Wanted sa Radyo” program interviewed the SUV driver and Mercado, where it was revealed that the Fortuner was driven by Marlon Entienza.

Entienza worked as a driver in the manpower outsourcing firm A.R.M. Resources. The vehicle, on the other hand, was registered to the KNK Machinery and Equipment Corporation.

He admitted to beating the red light and turning left towards the intersection, resulting in the accident.

According to the motorcycle rider who recorded the situation on video, drivers were already honking at Entienza at that time.

“Nung inabot na po ako sa gitna ng intersection, e, kumaliwa po ako noon,” Entienza said in the show.

The senator will help Mercado file a case of reckless imprudence resulting in bodily injury to the driver.

The BGC has a “pedestrians first” policy, which all vehicles in the district are expected to follow.

It ensures that residents and workers are “safe and secure” when crossing its streets.

The district also has some signal lights with signage encouraging pedestrians to report malfunctioning or defunct ones.

The Land Transportation and Traffic Code also said that vehicles must always yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.